Making his way to Adelaide with the 50th pick in the 2022 AFL National Draft, Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Hugh Bond is preparing for his first season as a professional AFL footballer.
The Horsham export has been embracing life in Adelaide, after boarding at Ballarat Grammar.
"It has been really good coming over, I'm absolutely loving it so far," Bond told AFC Media.
"I have been to a fair few places and done a bit of exploring to keep myself busy.
"I have been down to lots of the beaches, my favourite was probably Port Elliot, it was really nice."
DRAFTEE HOPEFUL: Bond awaiting AFL dream
Bond was one of three Rebels selected in the 2022 AFL Draft, with the Crows trading up on the night to secure his services.
"When I first got here all the boys were so welcoming and just the way everyone went about it made me feel embraced instantly," Bond said.
"Going away to Perth was just another experience to get to know everyone and I really enjoyed it."
DREAM ACHIEVED: Bond makes way to Adelaide at AFL National Draft
His form across the National Championships, in which Bond played in defence, caught the attention of Adelaide's recruiters.
"I have received some good advice about just keeping at it and persisting to be better," Bond said.
"All the boys have been really nice and have definitely taken me under their wing."
Bond led the NAB League for tackles in 2022 and was a crucial part of the Rebels midfield.
He joins fellow Rebels graduate Matt Crouch at the Crows, who recently suffered a minor fibula fracture at training.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.