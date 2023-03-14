The Courier
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured
Profile

Hugh Bond building at Adelaide as AFL season approaches

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bond in action for the GWV Rebels. Picture by Adam Trafford

Making his way to Adelaide with the 50th pick in the 2022 AFL National Draft, Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Hugh Bond is preparing for his first season as a professional AFL footballer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.