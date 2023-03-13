Chess continues to rise in popularity if the record number of entries in the annual Ballarat Begonia Open Chess Tournament is any measure.
This year, in the 57th consecutive Ballarat Begonia Open, there were 223 starters including many of Australia's top players and three grandmasters - Zong Yuan-Zhao, Darryl Johansen and Julia Ryjanova.
Tournament organiser Kevin Perrin said it was "pretty phenomenal" to get under way with so many competitors. This year's entries smashed last year's record of 172.
Mr Perrin said there was no one factor driving the resurgence of chess, but a combination of different moves including COVID and the popular streaming series The Queen's Gambit.
He said many people either discovered, or rediscovered, chess during COVID lockdowns, and during the pandemic the Ballarat Chess Club had record numbers of members and people coming through its website.
Chess competitors who turned to honing their strategy in online chess matches were also coming back to competing face-to-face or "over the board", and many of those who learnt about chess from watching The Queen's Gambit which was released in 2020 were now entering competitions.
"The Queen's Gambit gave chess an impetus a little while ago and maybe that's still latent," Mr Perrin said.
He said competition in the 2023 Begonia Tournament, held at the Ballarat Tech School, was very close with competitors of all ages testing their skills and strategy.
For Mr Perrin there's nothing else he would be doing on the March long weekend in Ballarat.
It is the 57th consecutive year the competition has run, and Mr Perrin has been part of every single one as a player, organiser or official. The winner's trophy now bears his name.
Competitors in the event play up to seven rounds across three days, with prize money of up to $2500 up for grabs.
Alongside local entries, Mr Perrin said most competitors came from Melbourne for the weekend with several also coming from interstate and a few international players who were already in Australia and decided to enter.
While many other long-running chess competitions were forced to skip years recently because of COVID, Ballarat's annual Begonia Tournament managed to "slip through" during the pandemic years and take place every year with no lockdowns at that time.
It makes the Ballarat event the longest consecutively running chess tournament in the country, and according to Mr Perrin the second largest competition behind Canberra's Easter tournament.
