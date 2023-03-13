The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
News

Ballarat Begonia Open chess tournament draws record field of competitors

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryder Testolin ponders his next move during the 2023 Ballarat Begonia Open chess tournament. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Chess continues to rise in popularity if the record number of entries in the annual Ballarat Begonia Open Chess Tournament is any measure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.