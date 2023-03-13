Highway Patrol police are shaking their heads after the first three drivers they intercepted on Saturday all lost their licences due to speeding.
"One was clocked at 140kmh in a 110 zone," Senior Sergeant Liam Gardner said.
"Another was recorded at 133 on the freeway.
"And in the 80 zone at Warrenheip, we had someone doing 109.
"If you're doing 25km or more over the limit, you lose your licence."
Sen Sgt Gardner said if the driver clocked at 140 had been going 5km faster, the car - which belonged to the driver's father - would have been impounded as well.
"For one young fella, not having a car will impact his employment," he said.
"And one of the drivers was a dad with a young family on board.
"You really have to think about the other lives you could be putting in danger when people drive like this."
All three drivers were from outside the greater Ballarat area.
Across Western Victoria (including Bendigo and Geelong), 401 drivers were picked up for speeding between Friday morning and Sunday night - with 39 clocked at more than 25kmh over the limit.
The operation comes as the region hosts the Begonia and Chillout festivals as well as major music events near Donald (Esoteric Wild Wastelands Music Festival), Meredith (Golden Plains) and Ararat (Pitch).
"We're asking people to drive carefully if they're driving home," Sen Sgt Gardner said.
"Be wary of fatigue. Have a break if you need to and also avoid distractions."
At Meredith, Moorabool Highway Patrol officers have worked with specialist police detecting seven positive readings for ice or GHB from 60 drivers.
"That's a lot - and we had two or three who said it was their first time using those drugs," Moorabool Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"It can stay in your system for up to a week - and if you are detected with drugs in your system you lose your licence for six months."
He described it as a 2-and-a-half hour "snapshot" of the traffic coming out of the Golden Plains Music Festival - with many cars containing multiple passengers, including young children.
"If you crash, then that could be a lot of people you are hurting," Sgt Kelso said.
"People need to take responsibility for their actions.
"They're putting themselves and others at risk.
"What seemed like a good idea to take the night before might not be a good idea the next day.
"Drugs are very different to alcohol.
"Given that the number of lives lost on Victoria's roads this year is at 73 - up from 51 this time last year - it's very disappointing that we're seeing such high numbers here."
Early figures for Operation Arid up to 11.59pm Sunday show 885 traffic offences were detected across Western Victoria.
Sgt Kelso said police carried out 14,241 breath tests and 361 drug tests.
Fifty drug and alcohol affected drivers were picked up - including 14 for having a blood alcohol reading above 0.05 per cent. he said drugs accounted for 23 drivers.
Across the Ballarat, Pyrenees, Moorabool, Hepburn and Golden Plains 158 traffic offences were detected.
Police in Ballarat and Moorabool say the target of their next operation will be unsafe and illegal towing.
Meanwhile a car has ended up in a table drain on the side of the Western Highway at Leigh Creek.
Sen Sgt Gardner said the Melbourne-based driver was trying to turn into Forbes Road to get to Kryal Castle when the accident was reported at 12.36pm Monday.
He said no one was injured and the incident did not block the freeway.
The corner of Dowling Road and the Western Freeway at Miners Rest has seen its second smash in a week, after a truck and an SUV collided before dawn on Sunday. Paramedics said a man in his 20s and another man in his 60s both suffered upper body injuries and were taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in stable conditions.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
