Skipton Street's decades-old mural of a guitarist jamming could be painted over and parts of the music store demolished, under a new planning application before council.
A new proposal put before the City of Ballarat would see the construction of two apartments at the rear of 32 Skipton Street, home to the Crossroads music store.
Although reduced in size, the store would still remain in place if the development gets the green light.
Currently, the 203 square-metre property on Skipton Street contains the two-storey building which houses Crossroads Music Store, and a separate shed at the rear of the property.
The building, which dates back to the early 1900s, has a heritage overlay.
The proposed development would use 71.73 per cent of the site area to house the new apartments, demolishing the property's rear shed and a workshop, storeroom, kitchen and bathroom attached to the store.
Each of the proposed apartments will contain two bedrooms, a loungeroom and a single car garage, as well as the usual amenities.
A heritage report attached to the application states "The intention is to remove the paint and restore and repair the fabric and detail of the building."
"This is to be carried out by professional contactors in accordance with Heritage Victoria guidelines."
The new buildings will also use a combination of materials, such as red brickwork and galvanized steel, to keep with the aesthetic of the store and surrounding buildings.
"The works are intended largely to improve the significance, character and appearance of the heritage place by removing inappropriate paint and signage and restoring a large percentage of the original appearance of the building," the heritage report states.
The plan, lodged by Madin Lyons & Associates Pty Ltd, has an estimated cost of $500,000.
In May 2022, Crossroads Music confirmed it would be moving from the Skipton Street location in the foreseeable future, after almost 30 years at the site.
