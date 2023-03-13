The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Two apartments proposed for 32 Skipton Street

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
March 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crossroads Music, on 32 Skipton Street. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Skipton Street's decades-old mural of a guitarist jamming could be painted over and parts of the music store demolished, under a new planning application before council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.