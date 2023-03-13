A Ballarat family is urging tradies to get tested for a deadly disease that can strike decades after exposure to a toxic material in the workplace.
The Walsh family hadn't heard of mesothelioma when their beloved patriarch Jim got the diagnosis in 2021.
In the 15 months that followed, they became intimately aware of how "horrendous and relentless" it could be.
Last week, they gathered to say goodbye to the "visionary" business leader and devoted family man who died on March 2.
Now, they want to help others avoid the same suffering.
James William Walsh, aka Jim, was born in Ballarat on October 8, 1950.
He was the eldest of John and Patricia Walsh's 10 children, and attended St Alipius Boys' school, St Paul's Technical School, and Central Tech.
At the age of 17, he started a plumbing apprenticeship with his dad and uncle's building company J & W & K Walsh.
He excelled from the get-go, winning multiple 'top apprentice' awards, and eventually stepped up into construction project management.
With wife Joan, Jim spearheaded many community and business projects that have left their mark on Ballarat and surrounds.
In the 1990s, he was an initial fundraiser for the Lighthouse Foundation - supporting homeless youth - and in the early 2000s he developed what would become one of Creswick's biggest employers, the Forest Resort (now the RACV Goldfields Resort).
His final project, the Intrinsic Healthcare clinic on Skipton Street, was a real labour of love, allowing Jim to showcase his passion for 'building biology': the science that looks at ways in which we can improve our own health by improving the health of our buildings, such as by promoting fresh airflow.
In a tragic irony, it was the 'unhealthy' buildings of a bygone era that would lead to Jim's painful death from respiratory failure at an age he wasn't even close to considering retirement.
It was about 20 years after leaving the plumbing industry that Jim started experiencing chest pain.
Given his work history - about 15 years coming home in overalls covered in 'white dust' - his doctor suggested testing for asbestos-related diseases that could affect lung function.
The results revealed Jim had stage three pleural mesothelioma - a cancer affecting the mesothelial cells - in his left lung.
He was admitted to hospital for surgery, followed by a course of chemotherapy.
But the cancer soon progressed to stage four, spreading through his pelvis, liver and spine.
From a fit, active community member and family man, he became physically incapacitated by the pain.
But his innovative business brain never stopped working - he was discussing projects and plans right until the end.
Jim's true love was his family, and from his youngest grandchild to his wife of 50 years, the rapid progression of his illness was heartbreaking to watch.
Joan Walsh nee Kirkham fell for Jim at the tender age of 16 and married him in 1973.
Together, Jim and Joan had four children, who gave them nine grandchildren.
Jim was a mentor and inspiration to the whole family, not least his eldest son Marcus who followed in his footsteps as an apprentice plumber turned builder.
At Jim's funeral last Thursday, he was remembered for his kindness, work ethic, and ability to "always see the best in people".
If there was one consolation amidst the grief, it was that Jim was free from pain.
"From the day he was diagnosed to the day he died, he did not have one day without horrendous pain," Joan said of her late husband, her "soulmate".
"There's no words for the suffering he went through."
The family hopes his story will prompt more people to come forward for testing, whether they worked with asbestos before it was phased out in the 1980s or whether they may have been exposed more recently while renovating old buildings.
"It's a such an insidious product, because it can sit, dormant in your system for 40, 50 years," Joan said.
"There is a test available, and we encourage plumbers, builders, anyone who's had potential exposure, to get that test.
"[Jim] wouldn't want anyone else to suffer."
