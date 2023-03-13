WHEN Lisa Cressey walked into a Melbourne pub five years ago the performance she experienced blew her away. Now her whole family is playing along to the same tune.
This Buninyong ukulele-playing family is now taking the lead for Melbourne Ukulele Festival, an event that has evolved to this year feature international acts.
Top of the billing is Dead Man's Uke, a duo from the United Kingdom armed with a double bass and a resonator ukulele once owned by Tip Toe Through the Tulips artist Tiny Tim.
Ms Cressey became Melbourne Ukulele Festival creative director leading into the March 2020 event, "right on the precipice of lockdowns" and one year after playing in the festival for the first time with the Melbourne Ukulele Kollective.
Her efforts to keep MUK playing with open mic nights on video conferencing platforms and in piecing together smaller festival events to meet COVID-19 restrictions, ended up becoming a family affair.
It started with daughter Madeline Holland, who has a piano background, and her partner Marcus Govan forming their own ukulele band The Hollows.
MUK started to become short of players as the pandemic wore on and they were recruited as bassists with dad Darren Holland also stringing along on a ukulele.
Charlie Holland is a percussionist with Ballarat Grammar's pipeband and has found himself a back-up MUK percussionist while also helping Ms Cressey in festival planning.
It's a very easy instrument to pick up. Ukulele is easier than guitar and a lot of schools are now using ukuleles in class.- Lisa Cressey, Melbourne Ukulele Festival
"It's a very easy instrument to pick up," Ms Cressey said. "Ukulele is easier than guitar and a lot of schools are now using ukuleles in class music lessons now instead of recorders.
"We have about 12 ukulele at home. I've always played piano, Madeline plays piano, Charlie plays drums and we all sing - it's fun."
Ms Cressey is best known as Buninyong Community events president, helping to lead major town events such as Buninyong Village Market, Buninyong Festival, Buninyong Film Festival, Smart Living Expo, Bended Knee Music Festival and the town's Christmas activities.
When her skills were discovered, Ms Cressey was in high demand to help pull off Melbourne Ukulele Festival, now with three days packed with performances and workshops across seven venues in the Northcote area.
Ms Cressey said this coming weekend's festival was shaping up well but had it big challenges.
The whole family is pitching in to help on all the smaller, but vital, details such as print hundreds of festival t-shirts to sell.
IN OTHER NEWS
The not-for-profit festival focuses on sharing the stage in an inclusive and welcoming community.
Ms Cressey hoped to bring a little of this year's top performers to Ballarat and to expand on the festival's theme of Bringing the Ukulele Magic to Melbourne.
To get involved in Melbourne Ukulele Festival, visit muf.org.au.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.