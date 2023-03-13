The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Proposal to fix degraded farmland east of Ballarat with goats

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
March 14 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture by Lachlan Bence.

The eastern edge of Ballarat could soon have a goat dairy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.