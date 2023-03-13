The eastern edge of Ballarat could soon have a goat dairy.
The proposed Warrenheip homestead, milking-and-cheesemaking shed, machinery shed and vegetation removal close to the Woowookarung Regional Park will go to a Moorabool Council committee on Wednesday.
Consultants reports submitted with the planning application said the eight hectares on the corner of Yankee Flat Road and Foos Lane had been overgrazed and was now riddled with gorse and English broom.
"Initially the goats will be used as part of an integrated weed management plan to control the infestation and once the goats have grazed down the bulk of the weeds, the cut-and-paint method will be used for all woody weeds to remove the main seed producing plants," a report from planning consultants EDQ said.
"The proposed revegetation will help improve the currently degraded and unproductive land as well as minimise the impacts of the vegetation removal required."
The farm would also include a kid-rearing facility on the vacant land.
"The property is currently in disrepair," EDQ said.
"The goat dairy enterprise, native vegetation improvement and the dwelling required to support these activities will create a profitable and sustainable farm business, restoring agricultural value to the land."
A farm management plan attached to the application said the site's location (six kilometres from central Ballarat) and accessibility meant it was suited to intensive agriculture.
"Due to its small area the property is unsuitable for commercial cattle, a sheep enterprise or broadacre cropping," the document said.
"This suggests that the proposed goat dairy enterprise is an appropriate agricultural use on the subject site and furthermore a dwelling on the site is integral to this use.
"Intensive animal enterprises such as (this) are more prone to diseases and illness, therefore constant supervision will be required."
The document also said animal welfare, potential theft, biosecurity and emergency maintenance could be better monitored if someone was living on the property.
But council staff said a small goat farm with a four-bedroom home would set a precedent for a "proliferation of dwellings" on a farm-zoned properties - and they recommended councillors reject the idea.
Staff also said in their report that the proposed buildings and works would lead to loss of vegetation and habitat in an Environmental Significance Overlay.
The official address of the property is on Boundary Road - which separates the Moorabool Shire and Woowookarung Regional Park (Canadian Forest) - although it stretches all the way to Yankee Flat Road and a set of overhead transmission lines.
The report to the meeting also raised concerns about limited space for farming after the buildings had gone up.
Council staff also raised concerns about a watercourse on the site that could create a flooding risk.
EDQ said the plans had been modified so that at least an extra 14 native trees would be retained. This involved moving the home further north and changes to the driveway.
The consultants said certain trees had to be removed to create a "defendable" fire zone around the home.
They also argued that the neighbourhood character was more akin to 'rural living": than a farm zone, due to the small size of nearby properties.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.