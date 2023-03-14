Ballarat vocal ensemble VOX returned to its eight-voice choir origins on Saturday evening at Botanica, the ideal venue for the program "In the Garden".
With the performers and audience surrounded by greenery, a diverse collection of floral-related songs, ranging from 15th century Franco-Flemish Josquin des Prez to contemporary American Eric Whitacre, was performed with outstanding technical control and choral texture.
British composers were significantly represented, with Purcell, Finzi, Britten, Bridge and McMillan making up much of the program.
The varied characteristics of the Five Flower Songs Op.47 of Benjamin Britten were very well projected and summed up much of the concert.
The gentle sweetness of "To Daffodils', the dramatic "The Succession of Four Sweet Months", and the quirky "Marsh Flowers" highlighted the composer's and the singers' skills.
The three songs from the seven-song suite "Fire Flowers" of Canadian Don McDonald, best-known for his film scores, became the high point of the concert.
It was here that VOX successfully negotiated the complex, dissonant harmonic textures in slow moving music, particularly "Moonset".
The highly emotive images created in the poetry of Emily Pauline Johnson were beautifully realised in McDonald's writing and VOX's performance.
While the excellent choral texture remained a key part of the concert, there were moments of individuality which stood out.
Of note were the performances of alto Fleur Goodman in "Butterfly" by Finnish composer Mia Makaroff and soprano Alison Ho in "So Deep" by James MacMillan.
The flexibility and willingness to take on challenges such as this program contributed to a fine result, allowing for a delightful vocalised rendition of the traditional "Country Gardens" as an encore.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.