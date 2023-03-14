A man has been flown to the Alfred Hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was allegedly assaulted at a property near Daylesford on Tuesday morning.
The incident was initially reported as an explosion about 10.25am on Tuesday in Wallaby Road, Wheatsheaf.
Ambulance Victoria confirmed a man, believed to be in his 60s, was being treated for "serious upper body injuries".
A Victoria Police spokesperson said Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the incident.
"It is alleged a man was assaulted following an altercation on Wallaby Road about 10.25am," the spokesperson said.
"He was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
"A 59-year-old Wheatsheaf man was arrested at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries. Police are working to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and the investigation is ongoing."
Detectives from the Moorabool CIU later confirmed to The Courier the man from Wheatsheaf has since been charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The incident is in a forested subdivision, close to the Wombat State Forest.
Police are speaking to neighbours as the investigation continues.
Both ends of Wallaby Road have been closed by Police.
Anyone with information on the alleged assault is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
