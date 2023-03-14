The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Man dies after fiery altercation at Wheatsheaf, near Daylesford

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 15 2023 - 11:05am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Ballarat police car at the scene of the incident in Wallaby Road Wheatsheaf. Picture Gabrielle Hodson.

UPDATE: Wednesday 9.45am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.