Harmony Week kicks off on Thursday to celebrate Ballarat's vibrant and multicultural community of the past - and in the future.
Representative for the Togolese community Dimitri Dollard said the theme for the 2023 festival; Our Past, Our Future: celebrating and reflecting on the contributions of Victoria's multicultural communities, was about learning.
"Unless we embrace our past, we won't know where we're headed and definitely interculturalism or multiculturalism is the way ahead ... harmony is the future," Mr Dollard said.
City of Ballarat Mayor Des Hudson agreed.
"When you look at those words, looking at where Ballarat has come from, and obviously we think right back to the Ballarat goldfields ... if we look back, and now, Ballarat is a very rich, very diverse community," he said.
According to the City of Ballarat, 12,888 residents were born overseas and 30 different languages are spoken in Ballarat.
Harmony festival, now in its thirteenth year, will celebrate this diversity across March 16 to 26, across more than 25 events including a Harmony Day flag raising ceremony on Tuesday March 21 and a free community picnic Harmony by the Lake on March 26.
Cr Hudson will preside over a citizenship ceremony on Thursday when 80 new residents will become Australian citizens.
"I always make the point and say, 'when you take the oath of Australian citizenship, it does not mean that you forget about your culture. It does not mean that you turn it off, it means that you absolutely are welcome to celebrate that'," Cr Hudson said.
"Bring that history, bring that culture, bring the food, bring the dance, bring the music to Ballarat, because we love that and it's what makes us so much stronger, more vibrant when we have that rich tapestry of diversity of culture."
In 2016, Ballarat was accredited as the first Intercultural City in Australia by international human rights organisation the Council of Europe.
The festival bookends Harmony Day - the United Nations' International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination - on Tuesday March 21 and aligns with the City of Ballarat's Intercultural City Strategic Plan, which, 'looks at what [Ballarat's] people already have in common'.
"Our Intercultural City builds on the concept of 'all of us' living together in a vibrant, diverse and harmonious community," the plan read.
Mr Dollard said he felt "truly integrated" during Harmony Fest
"Ballarat is far ahead by comparison to many other councils considering that we were the first to start our ambassador program and being copied now by many other councils across Victoria," he said.
"We are an intercultural city, refugees are welcome ... we are moving towards the right direction."
