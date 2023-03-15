THE Ballarat Miners say they will support any decision to be made by Basketball Australia and the NBL1 South competition over the possibility of the first transsexual player joining a club this season this year, however they have called for more details from the league
It is understood that a transsexual player has applied to join the competition, to play with the Kilsyth Cobras in the women's competition.
The Miners women squad met for the first time on Tuesday night after the news broke about the application and were briefed on what the club knew.
Club chief executive Neville Ivey spoke exclusively to The Courier at the conclusion of the meeting, saying the players had raised a number of questions during the meeting.
"There are a number of questions that we as a club have in relation to testing," he said. "In principle, absolutely we are an inclusive, diverse club and we take this seriously.
"The question of player safety is our concern. So we just want to make sure we're across and understand the implications of this pending decision to allow this athlete to complete at NBL1 South level."
Ivey said it was important that all players at the club were free to express their own views about the possibility of lining up against the athlete.
"The view expressed tonight were very consistent," he said. "They had a whole range of questions. It was said in the meeting that everyone from the first year player to the veterans were entitled to express their views, because at the end of the day, they will be the ones who are potentially lining up against this athlete.
"We said 'if you have concerns, feel free to voice them' and we've asked the group to talk about what they need to know and come back anytime with feedback."
Ivey said the club was informed of the player late last week, however it is understood an application was first made late last year.
"I was only made aware of this application last week, having said that there was a comment made today that it was raised at the NBL1 South forum, that I do not recall being raised at the time.," he said.
In a statement, Basketball Australia said it was supporting Basketball Victoria with the application. "We ask for patience and understanding as we support Basketball Victoria in navigating through this complex space with integrity and respect for all involved, and also thank those in the community who have shown sensitivities at this time," it said.
