The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat Basketball

Ballarat Miners want more information on application from transsexual player to join NBL1 South

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 15 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Miners women were back at training under the watchful eye of coach Rob Baker. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE Ballarat Miners say they will support any decision to be made by Basketball Australia and the NBL1 South competition over the possibility of the first transsexual player joining a club this season this year, however they have called for more details from the league

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.