Stage three renovation works at the historic Her Majesty's Theatre will finally open the venue to people with a disability or mobility issues.
The theatre will be closed until mid-2024 as new lifts, ramps and handrails are installed, along with upgrades to fire safety measures and a reconfiguration of the foyer with its box office and bar.
Until now, audience members and performers who cannot navigate stairs have been locked out of the theatre.
Construction works have begun with crews cutting holes through original thick bluestone walls and in to existing foundations to create access and space for the new additions.
Nicholson Construction site manager Michael McNamara said it was challenging to work on historic buildings with crews only knowing what they are working with when they open up structures.
"It becomes a process of dealing with what you find when you find it and working through it bit by bit," he said.
Her Majesty's Theatre, which is nearly 150 years old, is Australia's oldest continually operational theatre and one of Ballarat's treasures.
Stage one and two works have involved rebuilding the stage floor, refurbishing change rooms, reinforcing the roof, a cosmetic makeover of the auditorium, works to bathrooms under Lydiard Street and the exploratory work needed before starting the current works.
The stage three works are being funded through $10 million from the state government's Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund, which was announced in 2019, and $5 million from City of Ballarat.
"We want to make sure everyone regardless of ability is able to participate as a spectator or performer," said Ballarat mayor Des Hudson.
"It has 150 year old design factors of the day and we are moving it in to the 21st century and positioning the theatre for the next 100 years of service," he said.
"We want to guarantee that everyone, no matter what their ability, can come and enjoy the theatre."
IN OTHER NEWS
The project is expected to take 14 months and be completed mid next year, in time for traditional users including Royal South Street Society Eisteddfod, local theatre groups BLOC and Ballarat Lyric Theatre, dance schools and other users to get onto the historic stage.
Comedians, musicians and other productions will also continue to contribute to the "vibrant" life of the theatre.
Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said the stage three works addressed issues of fairness and inclusivity, as well as fire safety.
"Over the years relatives and loved who have been desperate to come to school performances or ballet school events have been excluded because they haven't been able to access the theatre ... so we are proud to be putting in two new lifts in to Her Majesty's to make sure everyone can come to the theatre, and one of the lifts will (provide) access from the green room downstairs directly to the stage so all performers of all ability will now be able to perform at beautiful Her Majesty's.
"What our investment at Her Majesty's says is we know this is one of Ballarat's treasures, we know it's one of our most loved venues in terms of developing culture and arts in our community, and it says as a community we want everyone to be able to participate."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.