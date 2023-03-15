Operation Arid has wrapped up with some disappointing statistics for speed, drink/drug-affected drivers and unregistered vehicles.
A total of 108 offences were detected across the Ballarat Police Service Area (which includes the Pyrenees Shire) including 49 for speeding, two drunk drivers, one drug-driver and 18 vehicles that were unregistered.
The Moorabool PSA (which includes Hepburn and Golden Plains) notched up 59 offences over the four days - with 43 for speeding and seven for unregistered vehicles.
The number of impaired drivers was much higher however, with five drivers testing positive for drugs and two over the blood-alcohol limit.
The Golden Plains Music Festival was held near Meredith during the weekend and was monitored by police from both Ballarat and Moorabool.
"All up there were 11 incidents that were related to drivers who had allegedly taken drugs or alcohol," Ballarat Highway Patrol Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said.
"You would think that people knew there was a police operation over the weekend and would not drink.
"The speeds we have also been seeing on the roads have also been disappointing.
"The number of vehicles we found that were speeding was way above normal - and it was just constant.
"There were so many vehicles on the road that it wouldn't take much to have a multi-car accident."
Other offences recorded over the Labour Day long weekend across Ballarat and Moorabool included four disqualified, and six unlicensed, drivers.
Disturbingly, the Ballarat PSA saw 17 offences related to seatbelts, three to mobile phones and four impoundments.
Moorabool saw none of these.
"Four impoundments for a weekend like that is a fairly normal number," Acting Sergeant Borgelt said
"Impoundments can happen if you drive at excessive speed, are unlicensed or have a very high blood-alcohol level.
"There are many reasons.
"It can cost you around $1400 to get your car back in regional Victoria.
"It's a few hundred dollars more expensive than in the city."
A total of 210 offences were recorded across the Western Region (which includes the Ballarat, Bendigo, Mildura and Warrnambool areas) during Operation Arid.
But statewide that figure was 6764.
More than a third of offences (2573) detected statewide related to speeding, with almost 80 per cent of speeding motorists detected 10km/h to 25km/h over the limit.
Police said the number of drug-drivers almost matched the number of drink-drivers.
All up, there were 198 drink-driving offences detected statewide along with 192 drug-driving offences.
This was from 107,435 preliminary breath tests and 3454 roadside drug tests.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
