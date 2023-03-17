New Ballarat Symphony Orchestra principal conductor Jenny Going will take the orchestra and audience on a trip through some ":frighteningly stunning" well-known classics from movies and more in her first concert with the group.
The orchestra begins its 2023 season on Sunday with a concert dubbed Killer Instincts, which comes from the first two pieces they will perform - the Hansel and Gretel Overture by Engelbert Humperdinck and John Williams' Jurassic Park.
"It takes quite a while to put together a concert and this one had even more pressure as it was my first with this talented group," said Ms Going, who is the first female conductor appointed to Ballarat Symphony Orchestra.
Ms Going completed her Masters in Orchestral Conducting alongside Melbourne Symphony Orchestra principal conductor in residence Benjamin Northey, who grew up in Ballarat.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Ben is not only a wonderful conductor but also a patient and generous teacher," she said. "One of my favourite parts was following him to rehearsals and observing all that he does to prepare a professional orchestra for a concert."
The Ballarat Symphony Orchestra return to the Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts for their first concert of the year.
Along with the movie scores, the orchestra will perform the well-known Schubert's Symphony No. 9 - The Unfinished with many familiar themes, before finishing the concert with the "fast and furious" Bacchanale by Saint-Saens.
Ballarat Symphony Orchestra's Killer Instincts is at 2.30pm on Sunday March 19 at Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts. Bookings at 5338 0980 or www.wcpa.com.au
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.