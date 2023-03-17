IT was a big year of lawn bowls across the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region with Victoria and Midlands crowned Division 1 champions, but one question was always in the back of the mind; Was the move to four rinks per game worth it?
It's a vexing question to ask, for if you speak to some of the bigger clubs based in Ballarat, the answer would be a resounding yes, but for smaller clubs, particularly those in smaller country centres it made for a tough year.
The rationale behind the move was sound. If you play four rinks, more people get an opportunity to play the game.
But the reality is that it perhaps favoured the bigger clubs just a bit too much.
Look at the Division 1 finalists across the board, on Saturday you saw Victoria, Webccona, Sebastopol and BMS make it through to finals. On Tuesday, it was Midlands, BMS, City Oval and Victoria. All big clubs across Ballarat with country clubs missing out entirely.
The old three-rink system probably provided a fairer opportunity for those smaller clubs with the four rinks on Saturday possibly spreading the load too lightly.
Perhaps if a smaller club such as Mount Xavier could have held onto its Saturday position inside the top four - a position it held for most of the season - and not run out of legs in the last few weeks of the season, we might be looking at it a bit differently.
But like the country-based clubs, it proved too long a season and in the end the bigger clubs came forward.
From the opening game of the Saturday Division 1 season, Victoria was the clear stand-out and won a richly deserved premiership.
The Tuesday competition was a thriller all season long with very little separating the majority of clubs. Given the evenness of the competition, it wasn't a big surprise to see a team in fourth in Midlands come through and win three knock-out matches to score the most unlikely of pennants. Interestingly, that competition stayed at three rinks and it can be argued was more even for it.
One thing we did see was a greater spread of champions. In fact of the nine divisions played on a Saturday, seven different clubs took home titles with only Victoria and City Oval scoring doubles and on Tuesday, five different clubs, all took out titles. So overall, there was plenty to like about for a number of teams.
The year also featured a trial of Friday night matches at BMS which proved to be a huge success. This is something the BHBR should look at expanding in the coming seasons with Learmonth also capable of playing under lights.
A regular Friday night fixture would add a new element of excitement to the competition. It's an opportunity for a number of clubs to perhaps attract a few more followers, hence potential new players during the season.
The Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region overall would be content to sit back and review what was a successful season after a slow start brought on by a series of rain-outs in the opening weeks. But there's plenty to build on for next season.
