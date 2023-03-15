The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Authorities investigate dead Brown Trout found in Yarrowee River near Sebastopol

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
March 16 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Authorities are yet to uncover why 30 Brown Trout were found dead along the Yarrowee River near Sebastopol. Image supplied by Gretel Wilson.

A number of Brown Trout have turned up dead along the Yarrowee River in a mysterious fish death event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.