A number of Brown Trout have turned up dead along the Yarrowee River in a mysterious fish death event.
The Courier understands the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conducted testing on a significant length of the river on Tuesday in response to reports of the dead fish, but did not find any pollution.
In turn, the matter was handed to Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA).
"A fish death event occurred in the Yarrowee River at Sebastopol on Monday with approximately 30 dead Brown Trout found," a DEECA spokesperson said.
"Central Highlands Water (CHW) is currently conducting water quality tests and will release water from Gong Gong Reservoir and from Pincotts Reservoir to freshen the river."
The cause of the deaths is yet to be determined.
Ballarat woman Gretel Wilson was walking along the Yarrowee trail near Docwra Street this week when she spotted five dead fish along the creek.
"It's such a gorgeous creek and terrible to see," Ms Wilson said.
"I was shocked and surprised. I don't know much but am aware that it often means that river health is suffering."
Community group Friends of the Yarrowee River also had a report of dead trout in the waterway on social media, in a similar spot to where Ms Wilson saw the dead fish.
CHW responded directly to the poster online, thanking the Friends of the Yarrowee for a "proactive response".
"We're currently working with the EPA, and relevant stakeholders, to determine the cause of this matter and the best response," it said.
"We'll share more details as they come to hand."
Group member Col Palmer said the fish deaths were surprising as water quality had improved in the past four decades.
"Generally the water quality up to that point is good water quality and fish have got back into the stream there," he said. "I hope they find out the cause."
Residents can report fish deaths in Victoria to the EPA on 1300 372 842.
