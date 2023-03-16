Figures from the State Ombudsman show the City of Ballarat is getting one complaint per 2225 residents.
The latest annual report said 51 complaints were lodged with the Ombudsman's office in 2021-22.
That is roughly one for every town or locality in the municipality.
The report said that in 45 per cent of cases, the person complaining was advised to contact the City of Ballarat directly.
In 16 per cent of cases the Ombudsman's office made enquiries on their behalf.
But there are local councils where the figures are much worse.
People in the Pyrenees Shire appear to have a thing for whinging.
One complaint was made to the Ombudsman per 333 people - a total of 23 complaints across a population of 7671.
The document said that in a whopping 61 per cent of cases, people contacting the Ombudsman were referred back to the council.
Ten years ago the figures were similar: 18 complaints among 6721 residents.
That was one gripe per 373 people - making it the most-complained Victorian council of 2012.
The latest figures also show a high ratio of grievances in the Central Goldfields Shire - with a total of 32, or one per 406 people.
The report also said that the Maryborough-based council had the highest proportion in the state (34 per cent) of complaints that the Ombudsman went on to make enquiries about.
The same figure for Ararat, for example, was just nine per cent. For Hindmarsh it was zero.
Hepburn was a little 'less complained about' with 23 issues taken to the Ombudsman - or one gripe per 721 people.
It's a step in the right direction for the Daylesford-based council, which was ranked as the second most-complained about council a decade ago.
In Moorabool, there were 37 complaints across a population more than double the size - meaning one person per 982 was going to the Ombudsman.
Golden Plains was similar, with one complaint per 995 people - as was the Rural City of Ararat on one per 1072.
Population aside, the highest number of complaints were about metropolitan councils.
Casey clocked up 159, Hume 155, Moreland 124, Whittlesea 119 and Darebin 104.
LEAST COMPLAINTS
Several councils barely registered in the report - with less than 10 complaints registered.
Among them was the Camperdown-based Corangamite Shire, which includes Skipton and Lismore.
Others were in far-flung parts of the state including Moyne (Port Fairy), Glenelg (Portland), Northern Grampians (Stawell) , Queenscliffe, West Wimmera (Edenhope) and Yarriambiak (Warracknabeal).
All up the Ombudsman'ss office dealt with 18,889 complaints in 2021-22, representing a 4.6 per cent increase on the year before.
COVID, lockdowns and border closures generated 944 of the grievances.
People wanting to make a complaint about a government department can go to https://www.ombudsman.vic.gov.au/
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
