The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

City of Ballarat cops dozens of complaints from residents

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Emu Creek at Skipton, which is in the complaint-free Corangamite Shire, according to the Victorian Ombudsman. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Figures from the State Ombudsman show the City of Ballarat is getting one complaint per 2225 residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.