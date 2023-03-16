There's something for music lovers of all ages this Saturday in Daylesford.
Free event Afternoon in the Park, by Youth Development Hepburn, will see The Smith Street Band's Wil Wagner and Jess Locke perform solo on the day.
The pair are on a National Tour with The Smith Street Band, and will perform supported by Daylesford artist Lily Austin and Castlemaine group Argumentatives.
Hepburn Shire Council youth engagement officer Jono Van Der Ploeg said the event would be "super relaxed" and - with a forecast of 32 degrees - a chance to catch some warm weather before the region heads into cooler months.
"Attendees are more than welcome to bring a picnic and picnic blanket," he said.
"It looks to be a warm day, so plenty of water and sunscreen is also advised.
"It's a fun day and and a good opportunity to see young people performing alongside bigger artists.
"And it should be fun to make the most of the last of the sunshine for the season."
Afternoon in the Park will be held between 3pm and 5.30pm at the Daylesford Skate Park on Duke Street. It is an all-ages, alcohol, smoke and vape-free event.
Youth Development Hepburn will put on another event, Afternoon at the Sound Shell, on Saturday March 25 at the Hepburn Springs Sound Shell between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.
Singer-songwriter Didirri will perform with support from Stevie Jean and local artists Contrast and Sage Roadknight.
READ MORE:
Nearby, on Saturday March 18, the historic Anglican Christ Church and Stanbridge Hall will host a music festival, Christ Church Concerts, with four acts encompassing Renaissance, Baroque and Classical genres across the two venues on the day, starting at 11am.
In the church, central highlands community orchestra Hepburn Players will open before early music ensemble Auncient Hermony.
In Stanbridge Hall, quartet The Recorder Co-op will be followed by solo Florentine born Latin Classical guitarist, Sergio Ercole.
"The four concerts will represent some of the finest chamber music and showcase both leading and emerging musicians from both our local region, Melbourne, interstate and overseas," event organiser Frank Page said.
"They will be performing music composed over a 500-year period, including some contemporary music, composed by the musicians themselves."
There will be a pause of 70 minutes for a lunch break between morning and afternoon concerts and attendees are encouraged to bring their picnic lunches and picnic rugs to enjoy in the church gardens.
Wine and soft drinks will be on sale.
