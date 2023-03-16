The Courier
East Ballarat and Wendouree to clash in BCA 2022-23 grand final

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
Ryan Simmonds is one of many Wendouree top order batters that can take the game away from the opposition.

IT looks like being a tough four days at Eastern Oval for the bowlers over the next two weekends with powerful batting line-ups set to decide the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI grand final.

