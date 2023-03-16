IT looks like being a tough four days at Eastern Oval for the bowlers over the next two weekends with powerful batting line-ups set to decide the Ballarat Cricket Association First XI grand final.
And if the last time Wendouree and East Ballarat met is any indication, the runs could be flowing from the first balls.
That day, only three wickets fell across the two innings as the batters went on a scoring spree with 470 runs scored.
Wendouree won through to the decider with a hard-fought victory over Mount Clear.
Skipper Matt Begbie said it was important for the team that different player stood up last week when needed.
"It's something we've talked about throughout the year that finals you need the whole order to stand up and perform," he said.
Begbie said the Red Caps would approach the match like a two-day contest.
"We'll approach each situation as it comes," he said. "East bat really well and deep. It was a shootout last time, we've had a couple of good clashes this year and there's no doubt it will be that way again.
"This is a reward for all the efforts of the whole club, over the past few years. We feel like we've given ourselves the best chance the past few years, so it's good to finally get a chance in a grand final."
East Ballarat captain Jacob Eyers said having two other sides making finals meant a lot to the club.
"It's pretty important for us, not just for the players, but for all the people that put in a stack of work around the club," he said.
Eyers agreed that on paper, the match looked like a batters game, but said in finals anything could happen at anytime.
"We've been batting pretty well and obviously, Wendouree have got some of the best batters going around in the competition," he said.
"We had a few plans last week for Darley and we'll work through our plans for Wendouree this week as well. Lats week was about building pressure, and it's probably the tactic that most teams use each week, try and build the pressure, with dot balls, good fielding and then hopefully that pressure leads to wickets."
The four-day contest will see a compulsory close at the end of days one and two. Play starts at 1pm both Saturday and Sunday at Eastern Oval.
Wendouree
C Roscholler, M Begbie (c), R Simmonds, L Brady, H Pyke, T Maple, L Wood, A McCafferty, T Batters, S Peeters, T Godson, B Weatherson
East Ballarat
L Hodgins, H Givvens, H Ganley, R Low, A Eddy, T Dixon, J Eyers (c) C Jerram, L Hodgson, J Brown, H Walters, A Rodrigo
Round 5
East Ballarat 131(H Ganley 48, R Low 30, A McCafferty 4-23 def by Wendouree 4-134 (C Roshcoller 42, J Pye 29no, A Rodrigo 3-39)
Round 11
East Ballarat 2-232 (R Low 94no, L Hodgson 48, S Cocks 47no) def by Wendouree 1-238 (C Roscholler 107no, H Pyke 62no, M Begbie 48)
Division 1
Burrumbeet v Golden Point
Ballarat-Redan v Dunnstown
Division 2
Lucas v Coronet City
Creswick Imperials v Naps-Sebas
Division 1
East Ballarat v Lucas
Golden Point v Mount Clear
Division 2
Wendouree v East Ballarat
Naps-Sebas v Coronet City-Newlyn
Ballarat Fire Brigade v Darley
Mount Clear v Brown Gill
Division 1
Burrumbeet v Dunnstown
Ballarat-Redan Gold v Ballarat Fire Brigade
Division 2
Golden Point v Ballarat Fire Brigade
Creswick Imperials v Ballarat-Redan
