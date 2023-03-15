Australian children's author John Marsden has spent his life being a voice for change.
The multi-award winner and educator will bring his inspirational ideas to Ballarat as part of the Rotary District 9780 Conference being held from March 24 to 26.
Marsden, author and editor of more than 40 books, will headline the conference along with tennis legend, author and domestic abuse survivor Jelena Dokic.
Marsden said he would speak about the "hidden topics" in Australia which he thought were powerful and important. He said he hoped the public would gain more understanding of aspects of Australian life he believed needed to be considered.
"More understanding and more insight because we are in a society or a world where there is a lot of shouting, a lot of sloganising, a lot of extremes and a lot of rigid thinking," Marsden said.
"People will take a position and not deviate from that or reconsider it or unpack it. Thoughtful conversations don't seem to be very common."
Marsden's topics include the way we communicate, loss of a sense of community and status in society.
"I try to be a voice for change, it's what I have spent my life doing. It's a struggle sometimes but we have to keep doing it otherwise we will drift into more and more difficult and even dangerous circumstances," he said.
Marsden has written books mostly for teenagers and children, including the Tomorrow series. He has sold more than five million books worldwide, and has won every major award in Australia for young people's fiction.
His latest books are non-fiction works about education and parenting.
While speaking in Ballarat, Marsden will shine a light on reading to children. He said over the past century radio, television, movies - and now social media and computers - challenged books.
"Literacy is so essential and it's certainly struggling with the competition from social media, computers and computer games," he said.
"There are still plenty of kids who read and books are making a bit of a comeback with kids in the last year or two which is great."
Aged 72, Marsden said he had not slowed down and starts work at 5.30am. His interest in education led him to start two schools: Candlebark, near Romsey, and Alice Miller, at Macedon.
The three-day Rotary conference is open to the public, including the session with Marsden and Dokic.
It is being held for the first time in 13 years and is expected to attract more than 300 rotarians from across western Victoria and southeast South Australia.
Other guest speakers include plastic and reconstructive surgeon Anthony Holmes who separated Bangladeshi conjoined twins Trishna and Krishna in 2009 and one of Lismore's flood heroes Mark O'Toole.
There will be a dinner and dance at Mercure Ballarat, a Ballarat bus tour and three different activities at the Ballarat Airport, including making sandwiches for the Eat Up program.
The Rotary District 9780 Conference will be held from March 24 to 26.
