The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Senator Pat Dodson speak to Ballarat about the voice to parliament referendum

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
March 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Pat Dodson (right) in conversation with BADAC's Shu Brown about the voice to parliament. Picture by Adam Trafford.

On his tour of regional communities, this senator is keen to distinguish exactly what the coming referendum vote will entail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.