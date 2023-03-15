Firefighters are at a house in Alfredton, after smoke was seen coming from the property on Wednesday evening.
Trucks were called to Sligo street about 6.35pm on Wednesday afternoon and had the situation under control about 6.50pm, a short time later.
Firefighters were seen pulling the inside of garage roof down, and inspecting area.
Powercor crews are also on site.
The extent of the damage or the cause is not clear at this stage.
