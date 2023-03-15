The Courier
Firefighters attend house in Alfredton after reports of smoke

Adam Spencer
Melanie Whelan
By Adam Spencer, and Melanie Whelan
Updated March 15 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
A firefighter at the scene of Wednesday afternoon's incident. Picture by Melanie Whelan.

Firefighters are at a house in Alfredton, after smoke was seen coming from the property on Wednesday evening.

