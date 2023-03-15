The Courier
Ballarat detectives arrest man while investigating illegal crop

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 16 2023 - 7:21am, first published 7:09am
File.

Ballarat detectives have seized more than 2000 cannabis plants from a property north-west of Beaufort.

