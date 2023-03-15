Ballarat detectives have seized more than 2000 cannabis plants from a property north-west of Beaufort.
The Divisional Response Unit executed a search warrant at a property on Leslie Lane, Landsborough where 2177 plants were located across 10 greenhouses on Tuesday.
Police said a 39-year-old Barkly man turned up at the property while investigators were there - and was arrested.
Police searched his vehicle and allegedly located a firearm.
Investigators later searched another property on Johnsons Gully Road Barkly, recovering four cannabis plants.
The 39-year-old man has been charged with cultivating a narcotic plant (4 cannabis plants).
He was also charged with being a non-prohibited person possessing a category-A longarm, being a non-prohibited person possessing cartridge ammunition, handling stolen goods and possessing cocaine.
The Barkly man has been bailed and will appear at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on May 8
Investigations are ongoing in relation to the 2177 cannabis plants at Landsborough.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.