Police investigate burglaries south of Daylesford

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 16 2023 - 8:51am, first published 8:46am
File picture by Gabrielle Hodson.

Moorabool detectives are investigating two burglaries overnight - both of them on Ballan-Daylesford Rd.

