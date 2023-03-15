Police investigate burglaries south of Daylesford

Moorabool detectives are investigating two burglaries overnight - both of them on Ballan-Daylesford Rd.
Police said a home at Sailors Falls, south of Daylesford, was broken into on either Wednesday night or Thursday morning, with passports and jewellery stolen.
The Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit is also checking out a burglary nearby at Korweinguboora.
Detectives said bank cards, perfumes and a safe containing money were discovered missing when the occupants got home.
Police believe the two thefts are related.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
