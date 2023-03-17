Waterbirds are returning to the Ballarat district as wetlands elsewhere become dry. In the past month, we have seen the return of birds such as crakes, egrets, white-necked herons and hoary-headed grebes.
Most of these have been seen at Lake Wendouree - particularly on the central mud islands - as well as at other local wetlands. Almost all were absent from the district until late summer.
Pink-eared duck, chestnut teal and Australasian shoveler are others trickling back to the Ballarat district. Still almost a rarity locally is the nankeen night-heron. The pelican, too, remains uncommon, after significant breeding in inland parts last year.
At Lake Wendouree, the blue-billed duck has been scarce for more than 12 months, and it continues that way.
A rare visitor this month was a plumed (intermediate) egret. The lake's population of coots has increased noticeably, but the nankeen night-heron has not returned to its usual regular spots.
Spotted crakes and spotless crakes are being seen more frequently, as they often are at this time of the year, when many shallower wetlands become dry. These are the smallest of the waterhen group, being not much larger than a starling. At the moment, they are present mostly on the central mud islands, with just a few noticed along the main shoreline.
Most of the returning white-necked herons are younger birds, perhaps six months old. They are not quite as neat and trim as the one in the photo. They would have hatched in either the Murray Valley or further inland where rare floods occurred last year.
In contrast to the waterbirds mentioned, both the little black cormorant and the great cormorant seem to have recently left our district, after being here all summer. Little pied cormorants remain common.
Anyone living with eucalypts will have noticed more bark and leaves on the ground than we normally see. The wet spring no doubt caused the trees to put on new growth, possibly resulting in the shedding of some of the older leaves.
Bark of the smoother-trunked eucalypts sheds each summer, also as a result of growth and the expanding trunk.
The trees add a small new layer of wood on the inside (just below the bark), and a new layer of bark on the outside.
The rougher-barked trees, such as stringybarks, peppermints, scent-barks and boxes, do not lose their bark in the same way; their outer bark sheds irregularly and less noticeably, unlike the manna gum, candlebark, yellow gum, swamp gum and others in the "gum" group.
This beetle was found at Garibaldi. It is approx 20mm long. I nicknamed it the guitar beetle because of the pattern on its back. R.A., Napoleons.
This is a fiddler beetle - also named for the pattern on its back, resembling another stringed instrument.
The colour of the markings can vary from yellow to a bright, almost fluorescent, lime-green, so the glossy beetle always attracts attention when found.
It is in the scarab family, related to the Christmas beetles and other large beetles that appear in summer. Unlike some of those, it can fly quite well, making a loud buzzing sound as it goes.
It does not seem to be common locally, although I get one or two reports most years.
Because it feeds mostly on nectar and pollen from eucalypt flowers, it spends its life in the treetops where it is seldom seen by us.
