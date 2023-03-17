It's taken three years but Ballan's superhero-themed Autumn Festival will finally be here on Sunday.
Dust off your capes, masks and utility belts for a visual feast of free entertainment in the town's main street.
President Kevin Harper said with a top of 24 degrees expected on Sunday, Inglis Street could see about 10,000 people.
"Springing back (after the COVID-19 pandemic) was the theme of the last festival in November - and some of the costumes then were among the best I've seen," he said.
"I'm really excited to see what these superhero costumes will be like."
Heroes was due to be the theme of the 2020 festival, which was postponed with 24 hours to spare - and then later cancelled.
"With COVID largely behind us - and coming out of floods and storms over the last few years - we thought it was a good idea to use the superhero theme again," Mr Harper said.
"The kids have reflected that in some of their artwork as well."
Local children have spent the summer creating their own superheroes - including 'Rubberman', 'Rainbow Beard Man', 'The Imposter', a hero who can regenerate plants, plus more.
Drawings are on show in Inglis Street - opposite the supermarket - and visitors can vote for their favourites using a QR code or by placing their votes in a box in the main street.
Mr Harper said new elements in 2023 included four live entertainment precincts, a live broadcast with APL FM and a cake-decorating competition upstairs at the Sweet n Sassy lolly shop in Fisken Street.
Organisers have secured Mountain Ash for the woodchopping competition which will again be held outside the Commercial Hotel.
The autumn festival also features roving performers and a superhero-themed pet show.
Local businesses and community groups are also running mask-making, go-kart rides, superhero meet-and-greets, gymnastics workshops, hero-themed first aid classes for children, and 'super still' street performers.
The grand parade gets going from 11am, while a costume competition begins from 12.15pm in Fisken Street.
Meanwhile, the festival is looking for another type of superhero: volunteers.
"During the pandemic we saw two committee members move to South Australia - and others to Melbourne and Ballarat," Mr Harper said.
"We need more committee members to make sure the festival has a future.
"It's extremely important because the festival helps to promote the whole community and local businesses as well.
"The BAF showcases the western half of Moorabool - and that includes places like Gordon as well.
"The other thing about this festival is that it's in the main street and it's free.
"It has free entry and free entertainment."
Mr Harper said people wanting to pitch in should email president@ballan.org.au
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.