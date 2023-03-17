CERES Homestead's kitchen was created as a big space that Jane and Geordie Charles found perfect for gathering their family.
This is a space Ms Charles wants to share as an enjoyable experience for visitors.
As Ceres, just outside Learmonth, opens up to host special events, Ms Charles is bringing in one of Australia's most beloved cookery writers and teachers, Belinda Jeffrey.
The 160-year-old homestead was still, very much, a home for the Charles family but gradually they were inviting more people in.
"We want to be bringing people in and having conversations but to be intimate," Ms Charles said.
"We want it to be an experience for people to enjoy the garden and glass of champagne. There is such power in that and a great energy being together."
Ceres was built in 1864 as the country estate for Thomas Bath, the first licensee on the Ballarat goldfields and the man who opened what is now known as Craig's Royal Hotel.
The country property hosted The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Alfred, Queen Victoria's son, when he visited the region in 1867, forever connecting the homestead to English royalty.
In recognition to hospitality offered to her son, Queen Victoria gifted Ceres Homestead a grape vine cutting from Hampton Court Palace.
Guests for the upcoming foodie experience will walk through the house and under the vine on their way to the kitchen.
The living piece of heritage grows in The Vine Hall conservatory.
The wing built for the Duke's visit has since been transformed into the homestead's formal dining and drawing rooms.
When guests arrive, Ms Charles said they will weave up the driveway through the elegant gardens to get a sense of where they are, just like a step back in time.
This is similar to the experience for guests arriving for the homestead's limited, boutique wedding calendar.
There is a wealth of Victorian-era coach houses dotting the property, with Thomas Bath being the first importer of concrete.
Ms Charles looked forward to welcoming guests to meet Ms Jeffrey, who Ms Charles said would be a warm and welcoming presence.
Ms Jeffrey, who lives in Mullumbimby in northern New South Wales, is well-known for her role in early Better Homes and Gardens television seasons.
An author of 10 cookbooks, Ms Jeffrey runs a pop-up cooking school in her hometown with a focus on good company and good memories.
Ms Jeffrey will share her cooking inspiration at Ceres Homestead on Sunday.
An afternoon tea will follow each session.
Details: cereshomestead.com.au.
