The Ballarat Football Umpires Association has teamed up with Loreto College to provide a pathway for girls keen to get involved in football umpiring.
The Loreto Umpire Academy was launched this month and will provide tuition to girls once a week, firstly over a four-week period to learn the basics, before on-going training throughout the year, which will give them the experience and knowledge to become involved in the BFUA.
Loreto College Director of Sport Liam Gill said the students are taught the basics of umpiring and the fundamentals of field, boundary and goal umpiring over the duration of the course.
"We started a couple of weeks back," he said. "(Umpires boss) Billy Mitchell got in contact with me to see if we were keen to get the academy up and running and we've had a fair bit of interest from different age groups which has been encouraging, anywhere from year 7 to 12..
"We have Billy or some of the other umpies come to school every Monday after school to run clinic for about an hour. We hope that will continue to be here at the school."
Gill said the hope was to get girls involved in umpiring in time for the season to gets underway in April.
The BFUA is holding a come and try night at City Oval on Wednesday, March 22 for anyone looking to become involved.
