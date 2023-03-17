The Courier
Ballarat umpires begin girls academy with Loreto College

By Greg Gliddon
March 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Girls are being encouraged to get involved in football umpire through a program between Loreto and the BFUA. Picture supplied

The Ballarat Football Umpires Association has teamed up with Loreto College to provide a pathway for girls keen to get involved in football umpiring.

