It is an exciting time to be a part of the Sebastopol Vikings Football Club as it sets its sights on rising up the standings this State League 3 North-West season.
The club welcomed a plethora of talent over the off-season, with players from Ballarat City FC making the switch to Sebastopol to play under new manager Michael Busija.
"It feels really comfortable (being back at the helm)," Busija said.
"Sebastopol is a place that I call home, I've been involved with the club in many different roles over the last 15 years so the club has always been really supportive.
"The players have been really responsive as well, you can just feel a positive vibe across the group."
Experienced players in Charlie King, Dom Swinton and Pat Karras are just some of the names that will line up at Sebastopol this season.
Those players will be hoping to help Sebastopol avoid a repeat of last season, in which it narrowly avoided relegation with a 10th-placed finish.
"We're really excited, we want to capitalise on the players we've been able to recruit," Busija said.
"We want to be competing with the top teams come the end of the year, but firstly we want to focus on a good start."
The Vikings are, unsurprisingly, not expecting to regress in 2023.
Their new-look lineup, also welcoming both Ned and Nenad Mitrovic, has brought with it some high expectations, but Busija made sure the club was taking things one week at a time.
"We want to make sure we set really strong values and have really high standards," Busija said.
"We're expecting significant improvement both in terms of performance and results.
"We want to produce a side that supporters enjoy watching and are proud of watching."
A strong start to the season was a focal point in the club's recent pre-season discussion, as the Vikings kick off against newly-promoted Westside Strikers FC at home on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
