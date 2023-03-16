The Courier
Home/Sport/From The Press Box
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN: 2026 Commonwealth Games needs Ballarat details

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated March 17 2023 - 4:10pm, first published March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian sprint sensation has been mixing it against the world's best in Melbourne last month - an exciting signal to the calibre Ballarat might expect, and a reminder we need to get our speed on to be ready. Picture Getty Images

THREE years out to the exact day for the 2026 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony and we are only a procurement pipeline closer to learning how this all might unfold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.