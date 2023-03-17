The Coroner has recommended greater vigilance of the vulnerable by Child Protection, after an eight-year-old former Skipton girl was found dead and extremely underweight.
'HB' died at Hoppers Crossing in August 2013 but the Coroner's findings were only published this week with the family's names redacted.
The girl - who had high care needs - was six weeks short of her ninth birthday, but weighed 12kg - about the average weight of a two-year-old.
The findings said she had a "quite extreme" BMI of seven, was found with dirty limbs, a soiled nappy, matted hair, head lice and with dried blood around a feeding tube into her stomach.
The Coroner said her official cause of death was aspiration pneumonia (in a child with an epileptic degenerative disease of the brain) and extreme malnutrition.
The document said she was meant to be fed 250 millilitres of formula five times a day, followed by a 60 milliliter water flush - a regime overseen by a dietician.
The Coroner said HB's parents separated 20 months before her death.
"There was a period of instability for the whole family, with HB and her three sisters moving between their parents, at other times moving premises, at times not seeing their father for weeks - and their care being shared between their parents with whatever support they could muster or chose to engage," the report said.
"Immediately following their parents' separation, HB and her sisters remained in their father's care in the family home at Skipton.
"By mid-January 2012 (the mother) wanted the girls returned to her care and struck an informal arrangement for each of them to have the children four days at a time."
The Coroner said multiple attempts at access arrangements broke down - and the last time HB saw a healthcare professional was in January 2013 at the Royal Children's Hospital, where the eight year old's weight was estimated at 20 kilograms.
"When (the father) eventually saw HB on Wednesday 17 July 2013, he noticed how thin she was and commented that he felt like she only weighed about 14 kilograms," the report said.
"According to (the father), this annoyed (the mother) and she denied it was the case, saying HB was a lot heavier than that."
The report said the mother admitted it had been some time since her daughter had been weighed as she was busy and had missed the last appointments with the dietician and paediatrician.
Child Protection received a report about HB four months before she died.
"(It) expressed concerns for the four children in their mother's care, including a report that the mother was using ice and leaving the children unsupervised for long periods," the Coroner said.
"The report to Child Protection also expressed concerns "that HB was left in the same nappy all day, missed her medication, had not been bathed for weeks; that the home was a pig sty, that the children were not attending school regularly and the mother was not providing adequate care for them".
The report was closed by the agency and referred to Child FIRST, who made several phone calls to make assessment appointments.
"However, the referral did not result in any substantive assistance being provided to (the mother) before it was overtaken by events," the document said.
A further report was made to Child Protection a month before the death regarding the children being left with their grandparents and the father returning intoxicated.
"The report alleged that (the father) grabbed his eldest daughter by the throat causing (her grandfather) to intervene by punching him to make him desist," the findings said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Child Protection became involved again - and when staff tried to conduct an unannounced visit to the mother's Tarneit rental, they found the home empty with a 'sold' sticker on a sign at the front.
Staff called the mother who said she had moved to Hoppers Crossing - and that next week was better for her.
On the day before HB's death, a friend of the mother told the Coroner she heard HB struggling to breathe in another room - and recommended she go to hospital.
The mother told police that at 1pm on 1 August 2013, and after a 10-hour sleep, she "thought it was time to get HB up and get her day started."
The report said the mother found the girl cold and unresponsive - and began CPR.
Paramedics later estimated she had been dead for between 30 minutes and four hours.
"(The) paramedic described the house as dirty and untidy with toys and clothes strewn everywhere and stated that it seemed like the mother was not equipped to be looking after the children," the findings said.
"In his career of 17 years as a paramedic, he had never seen a kid who looked that unwell at home."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.