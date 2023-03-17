The Courier
Skipton eight-year-old was the weight of a toddler at time of death

March 18 2023 - 4:30am
The Coroner's findings were only made public this week, despite the girl dying in 2013. File picture.

The Coroner has recommended greater vigilance of the vulnerable by Child Protection, after an eight-year-old former Skipton girl was found dead and extremely underweight.

