'Complete lawlessness': Shots fired in Ballarat East burglary

Footage of a brazen armed burglary in Ballarat East where shots were fired has been shown to a courtroom.
The video was tendered in Ballarat's County Court as part of the plea hearing for Jack Towers, 39, who pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated burglary, conduct endangering life, illegal possession of a firearm and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
Towers appeared via video link to plea to the offences, which occurred in two separate incidents in late 2021 and mid 2022.
The first lot of offending began on October 5, 2021, in which Towers and two other co-accused trespassed and entered the house of a woman in Wittington.
The court heard the three caught the home occupant by surprise, and after a short encounter, Towers took a key lanyard belonging to the woman and left the property.
The lanyard contained the keys to the woman's 1995 Holden Statesman, which was stolen by one of the three offenders after the incident.
CCTV captured the group jumping the woman's fence and unlocking a front gate, as well as talking to the woman on the driveway.
The distinct "Harley Quinn" lanyard was later found during a police search of Towers' residence.
Between November 23 and December 13, 2021, Towers would use a phone at the Ravenhall Corrections Centre to get associates to convince the witness to change their story, offering them money in return.
The second incident occurred on June 7, 2022, when Towers was on two separate counts of bail for the earlier offending and other summary offences.
Towers was bailed to The Cottage drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre in Shepperton, but left on June 4, 2022, after he was found to have been using Benzodiazepine on the premises.
At 7.30am on June 7, Towers was seen on CCTV footage staking out a Ballarat East unit, later arriving at the unit at 8am in a car with an unknown associate.
Towers, who was wearing a hood and face mask during the offending, entered the front yard of the unit and began knocking on the front door, calling for the occupant to come outside.
It was believed Towers had visited the unit in a dispute over money, with Towers yelling "you owe me money from Melbourne" to the occupant through the window.
After not answering the door, Towers attempted to use a shovel to gain access through the bedroom and bathroom windows. After jemmying the shovel bit into the window sill, Towers triggered an alarm.
Towers then began banging on the window with the tip of a handgun he was carrying, eventually breaking the window with a metal object in the front yard.
After clearing the broken glass with his arm, Towers attempted to gain access through the broken window to the bathroom, but was beaten back by the unit's occupant, who was wielding a pinch bar.
During the confrontation, Towers fired two shots through the broken window at the occupant, both hitting the wall of the bathroom.
Tower left the scene soon after firing his handgun, climbing back over the property's fence.
CCTV footage of the incident was shown to the court as the prosecution read a summary of the incident.
Towers was arrested by police at The Cottage rehabilitation centre on June 21, 2022.
Tower's defence lawyer Matthew Page told the court of Towers' long criminal history and early drug use.
"He is 39 years old and has spent the large majority of the last 10 years bouncing in and out of custody," Mr Page said.
Judge David Sexton said the offending was a serious example of aggravated burglary.
"The video of the aggravated burglary incident is chilling quite frankly. It shows complete lawlessness on behalf of your client," Judge Sexton said.
He will reappear in court for sentencing for a date to be determined.
