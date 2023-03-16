The Courier
Ballarat detectives remove more than a ton of cannabis

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 17 2023 - 7:10am, first published 3:30am
An illegal crop of 2177 cannabis plants found at Landsborough, north of Beaufort, is the biggest in the greater Ballarat area in recent memory according to police.

