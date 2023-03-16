An illegal crop of 2177 cannabis plants found at Landsborough, north of Beaufort, is the biggest in the greater Ballarat area in recent memory according to police.
"I've been in the police force for 15 years and this is the biggest I've seen," Detective Senior Constable Mark Howard from Ballarat's Divisional Response Unit said.
"It was 1.1 tonnes in the end - a large commercial quantity.
"It'd have to be the biggest crop we have found around Ballarat for many years.
"The last large crop I dealt with was 1300 plants."
He said generally, the more remote the property, the bigger the crop.
But is the problem getting better or worse?
"The figures for crop houses and properties have remained stable - even through COVID," Detective Senior Constable Howard said.
"But people in small communities tend to notice things more easily.
"Everyone talks to each other and they don't keep to themselves as much.
"The public are our eyes and ears when it comes to activity in remote places."
Detective Senior Constable Howard said the first sign of a crop house or meth lab was windows and blinds that were constantly fully-closed.
"They'll also use fans and filters," he said. "It's equipment that's running all day and all night - so you may hear the sound of this.
"You can also smell crop houses - and there may be containers going in and out of the property for things like large amounts of fertiliser. If it's a drug lab, it will have a strange acidic chemical smell, it's very distinctive."
Detective Senior Constable Howard said power bypasses were sometimes difficult to spot.
"That sort of thing is normally hidden - but if you live nearby, watch for any unusual activity with your power - for example, blackouts, brown-outs and damage to power infrastructure."
He said cannabis crops were still happening in "normal suburban homes".
"Just keep an eye out for clandestine activities - odd sounds and smells, as well as neighbours you never seem to see," Detective Senior Constable said.
"If you have safety concerns, call triple-zero. But in the first instance, if you notice any strange activity, it's best to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
The Landsborough discovery was the result of a planned search warrant. No one has been arrested over the large crop to date.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
