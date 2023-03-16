Secure a slice of Bakery Hill | Commercial property

The Courier
31-47 Victoria Street, Bakery Hill | Secure a slice of Ballarat

By Commercial Property
March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
  • 31-47 Victoria Street, Bakery Hill
  • 1281 square metres
  • For sale by expressions of interest, closing Tuesday April 4 at 4pm
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: Charles Kennedy on 0431 914 778
  • Inspect: By appointment

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a prime slice of commercial property, with the option to redevelop one or both titles (STCA) or reinvigorate the existing building and continue its service as a hospitality business.

