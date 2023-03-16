Secure a slice of Bakery Hill | Commercial property

This is a rare opportunity to acquire a prime slice of commercial property, with the option to redevelop one or both titles (STCA) or reinvigorate the existing building and continue its service as a hospitality business.
The freehold purchase of the property is in a prime, highly visible location with vacant possession.
There is a total land area of 1281 square metres (approx.) over two lots, with a building of 325 square metres (approx.) that has been leased for many years to Pizza Hut. The current lease expires May 2023. This property is Zoned Commercial 1, allows multiple uses in an area undergoing amazing transformation.
The building is customised for the current business, but has the versatility to adapt to suit multiple commercial uses. Furthermore, the astute investor acquires the vacant land allotment to potentially redevelop to suit a variety of uses (STCA).
Lot 1 has the existing building onsite with three street frontages and Lot 2 is vacant asphalted land, currently used as a carparking lot.
The property has a wide total frontage of more than 50 metres, and exceptional visibility to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Positioned on the west side of Victoria Street, only 20 metres from the busy intersection of Humffray, Little Bridge, Curtis and Victoria Streets, it is the main entry point in and out of Ballarat's CBD from Melbourne.
Next door is the Bakery Hill Shopping Centre, Australia Post retail and distribution centre, UFS Pharmacy, Ballarat Group Practice medical as well as dental, allied health and financial service businesses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.