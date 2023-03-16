Ballarat has seen a rise in shoplifting and breaches of family violence orders - and the centre of town is still the worst place for criminal incidents.
On Thursday, the Crime Statistics Agency released data for the 12 months ending December 31, with rises in many categories, but heartening drops in our traditional top-two categories: thefts from vehicles and criminal damage.
Police recorded 1249 instances of theft from vehicles in the Ballarat council area during 2022 - down from 1296 the year before.
Incidents of criminal damage have gradually decreased over time - with just 683 recorded last year - but 774 in the year before the pandemic, and a whopping 1026 in 2015.
The third most common criminal incident in Ballarat last year was breach of family violence order at 670.
This was up on 2021 when just 588 were recorded.
Theft from retail stores was another common crime - and at 449, it was up on the year before.
The statistics also show that of all incidents reported to police in the City of Ballarat, 35 per cent resulted in charges (down from 40 per cent).
Unsolved crimes accounted for 52 per cent of incidents (up from 48 per cent).
In Bendigo the top crime is the same: theft from vehicles.
But in this case the number of incidents had leapt dramatically from 787 to 971, although the numbers are still much lower than in Ballarat.
It was the other way around for breaches of family intervention orders.
This was Bendigo's second most common incident at 706 for the year - down from 712 - but the figure is still much larger than Ballarat's.
Breach of bail conditions was also among Bendigo's top five - although this category was down on 2021.
The top suburb for criminal incidents is still Ballarat Central on 1664 - up from 1445 in 2021.
Wendouree is the second-worst at 1224 (992 in 2021) , followed by Sebastopol on 805 (745), Alfredton on 463 (458) and Ballarat East where there was a decrease in crime at 386 (505).
Statewide, the rate of overall recorded offences remained stable, rising 0.5 per cent to about 7333 per every 100,000 Victorians.
Breaches have been a big theme across Victoria with offences jumping by almost 6000 in 2022 to about 74,000.
That represented a stark increase compared to around 29,400 breaches of order offences recorded in 2013.
Children aged between 10 and 17 were responsible for 18,119 incidents in 2022, up 18 per cent from 2021.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
