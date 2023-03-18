The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor: Commonwealth Games, submarines and the other 'Balarat'

By Letters to the Editor
March 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of what Mars Stadium will look like for the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Picture supplied.

Plans for the 2026 Commonwealth Games reveal a concerning picture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.