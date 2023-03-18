Plans for the 2026 Commonwealth Games reveal a concerning picture.
It seems planners propose to expand Mars Stadium to 30,000 for the Games and to transport up to 60,000 patrons (two athletics program sessions per day) solely by bus.
Even with 50 people per bus, that equates to 1200 bus trips to transit 30,000 people 1-3 kilometres to and from from parking hubs and the Ballarat station to the stadium.
Council already relies on buses to ferry people to and from the stadium for AFL games now and it causes congestion.
But during the Games, car parking is not permitted within kilometres of any venue and access is limited to bus and foot only.
Are they seriously not planning to develop a Games/Events train platform adjacent to Mars Stadium on either the Wendouree or Maryborough railway lines?
I am not talking about building Southern Cross Station in this instance, but a simple platform that can accommodate up to six VLocity carriages with Myki tap on/tap off points would alleviate much of the headache and congestion associated with ferrying train loads of people 2.9 kilometes from Ballarat station to Mars Stadium.
Parking and traffic around Mars Stadium on AFL game days is difficult enough now, and the stadium's capacity is only 11,000.
Multiply this capacity three-fold and fill the stadium twice a day during the Games and all that I can see will be a transport fiasco.
Clint Crout, Seymour
On a pure like-for-like basis, a nuclear-powered submarine is up to three times the cost of a conventional submarine.
Given the proposal before this country includes an entire infrastructure build to make them here, we could be talking up to five times as much, so effectively for the same outlay we could have as many as 40 conventional submarines without the hassle or risk associated with nuclear technology, or the long lead times.
Neither is nuclear power in undersea warfare a particular game-changer; especially not when considered against the deployment of a global fleet of 40 conventionally powered subs.
It's vital that every Australian with a brain engages now with this build-up to conflict.
China is no more a threat to us than it is to the many other nations which surround it and yet the US is obsessed with the idea it will overwhelm it economically.
This insanity will only be stopped by a major engagement by ordinary Australians.
Patrick Hockey, Clunes
Will the waste in the food and organics bin be able to be in bags?
If not, the bins are going to smell. Council might want to consider the cost of water to wash them out or a council subsidised cleaning program.
Dale Fletcher, Sebastopol
There are published articles about Ballarat, California.
There is also a Balarat, Colorado, and it also appears to now be a mining ghost town.
In contrast to California's desert location, the nature of the American Rockies has been allowed to reclaim this one.
Interestingly, photos archived at boslough.us/home/balarat-creek-wild are variously annotated with each of single-l and double-l.
The former has clearly prevailed as the official place name.
Barry Johnson, Lake Gardens
Why waste money demolishing the existing homes in the Leawarra Estate, Delacombe?
Build new homes on a "greenfield" site nearby and sell the existing homes at a discount to first-home buyers.
If some of the tenants wish to stay, allow them to.
Rental homes are in such short supply, it would be completely irresponsible to demolish these existing homes - not to mention the cost of demolishing and the inconvenience to the tenants having to move twice.
This ill-conceived policy doesn't add one home to the state housing stock.
The state debt is bad enough now without unnecessarily adding to it.
Keith Pitman, Alfredton
If you celebrated 'a touch of the Irish' in your blood on St Patrick's Day, I hope you spared a thought for whether that meant you were pumping too much iron.
People of Celtic origin are more likely to have the iron overload condition haemochromatosis, which is the most common genetic disorder in Australia.
About one in 200 people are genetically predisposed to it and one in seven are carriers.
The good news is that early detection means haemochromatosis is no barrier to a normal life and the condition is easily managed through blood donations.
But when undetected and untreated, it can cause organ/tissue damage and, perhaps, premature death.
So, as the day is celebrated for another year, vow to find out more about the 'Celtic curse' from your GP or by visiting ha.org.au
Brook Roberts, president, Haemochromatosis Australia
There seems to some confusion about the ethics of eating supermarket meat, compared with duck shooting.
Tens of thousands of wild ducks are left wounded each year rather than shot cleanly, because shotguns fire pellets in a scattergun manner.
Abattoirs don't leave animals half-dead and suffering.
Our premier supports a restricted shooting season where both "sides" are unhappy ("Duck shooting battle shifts to Victorian parliament", March 5).
That "half-way" attitude will ensure duck shooting continues. Is the new parliamentary inquiry into duck shooting just an expensive political greenwash?
May I suggest animal cruelty is a bit like pregnancy. You're either pregnant or you're not.
And you're either cruel or you're not. Unfortunately, Victoria's political leaders seem to be on the side of cruelty.
The premier's favoured successor, Jacinta Allan, is said to be close to shooters. The deputy leader of the Coalition, Peter Walsh, is a member of duck-shooting group Field & Game Australia.
Other major states banned duck shooting because their communities considered it cruel. It's an insult that politicians somehow assume Victorians are OK with cruelty.
Em Wilkinson, Wattle Park
