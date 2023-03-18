CREATING a space for challenging, thought-provoking conversations is a big lesson Father Martin Nadarajan has taken from his time in Ballarat to new congregations.
Conversations at the Cathedral, launched between lockdowns, was about helping to build a strong sense of community. Sessions were held in the Anglican Church of Christ the King's hall, as a way to better promote inclusive talk, allowing people to feel a welcome space without feeling like they were going to church.
While not too far away, a move to Ararat one year ago has been a definite adjustment for Father Nadarajan.
He was an inner-city export, who still speaks with an accent, and an outsider to a rural city, unsure how residents might accept him.
What Father Nadarajan found was a regional community facing its own deep issues but with an incredible sense of caring for each other.
Getting people talking, in the church hall, has helped Father Nadarajan better understand the community with plenty to offer not far from Ballarat, but one too often dismissed as a quick highway stop for many on the way to the Grampians.
So, he offers the space he can in ways to best help his city with coffees and toasties for people to pop in and mingle most mornings.
Trinity Talks - like Conversations, but named for Holy Trinity Ararat - will next week open the hall up to a group of Karen migrant leaders and community leaders to come in an look at ways to host or become advocates for new migrants in town.
Karen refugees, an ethnic group predominantly in Myanmar, are gradually shifting to Ararat in a partnership with Werribee-based Wyndham City Council to help fill job shortages in the region, particularly amid bands of young people moving to bigger cities for work and study.
"I'm trying to stop the model about church - it's not just on Sundays and not just to worship God. No, it's about community," Father Nadarajan said.
"...I think people can see the value we bring. What we're doing right now is helping people set up moral and ethical frameworks. If they want to talk about a relationship with God and each other, it's up to them if they want to pursue it."
To Father Nadarajan's surprise, he found Ararat Rural City worked closely with religious leaders in bringing together community. This included sponsorships to help struggling families.
Along with a growing migrant population, Ararat also has a prison population that included families moving to be closer to their loved ones.
There was also a strong farming community with mental health challenges that Father Nadarajan said could be quite confronting.
At the same time, Father Nadarajan recognised these as strengths that set positive examples for others.
"I always see people in community come together and help people out," Father Nadarajan said. "There is an Ararat residents' [social media] page where if someone, for example, needs a ride to Ballarat hospital there will be 30 to 40 comments of people wanting to help.
"...Communities try to be as self-sufficient as much as possible. Willaura had a huge market for its hospital and nursing home. We need that funding from the government but local leaders really put their heart into it."
Father Nadarajan said people were gradually returning to church but overwhelmingly, people still sought a sense of community.
Some days Father Nadarajan will find a person in a car parked outside the rectory for hours at a time. When he approaches, he discovers they are just keen to see other people - they are still unsure how to find friendship.
Father Nadarajan said there were strong Rotary, Probus and bowling clubs about the town, but age gaps were often a big factor.
At the other end of the scale, Father Nadarajan was sad school chaplaincy was of the "yesteryear". He felt too many children were spending time at home in their rooms. While families could try to join lengthy psychology lists or meet counsellors, he said chatting to a chaplain in the schoolyard did not carry the same stigma.
It was more about fostering support for each other through talk.
He understands. The demographics of his congregations in Ararat, Great Western and Willaura tended to be older than in Ballarat, and he knew it took time to get to know people.
So, Father Nadarajan became a qualified police chaplain.
"I like going in as a friend. You have different conversations," Father Nadarajan said. "In return, I get friends, we cook a barbie and laugh. They have become like an extended family."
In his spare time, Father Nadarajan has also become an avid viewer of ABC's Landline. He said as a city person, the show gave him a much greater general understanding of farming communities and, importantly, the lingo.
As an added bonus, Father Nadarajan said there was a lot of farming in the Bible and this had offered him a new perspective on finding meaning.
The acoustics in Holy Trinity were comparable to Ballarat's Anglican cathedral and Father Nadarajan was also keen to try and bring classical artists to Ararat.
He encouraged more people from Ballarat to call in and spend time in the rural city just up the freeway - even if just to have a chat.
