The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

One year on: Father Martin Nadarajan shares his journey to Ararat

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 19 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anglican priest Father Martin Nadarajan, pictured delivering presents to Ballarat Wildlife Park, views his ministry in Ballarat more as community focus. He is adapting this lesson in his new town. Picture by Kate Healy

CREATING a space for challenging, thought-provoking conversations is a big lesson Father Martin Nadarajan has taken from his time in Ballarat to new congregations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.