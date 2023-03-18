Max Molloy has never tasted a morsel of food and a combination of three separate medical conditions means his future is uncertain, but nothing stops him from being a typical toddler who has three older siblings who dote on him.
In fact the usual toddler tribulations like tantrums and being naughty are reassuring to his parents Shae and Clint.
Before Max was born at St John of God Hospital in January 2021, there were no indications his arrival would be anything other than normal.
But within hours of birth Max had been transferred to the Royal Children's Hospital where he would spend his first months of life.
Shortly after Max was born it was discovered he had an internal cleft palate, or opening in the roof of his mouth, and he stopped breathing twice. A skin tag on his ear and other abnormalities were signs something was amiss with the newborn.
The Royal Children's Hospital sent their specialist Paediatric Infant Perinatal Emergency Retrieval (PIPER team) to Ballarat to bring Max to the hospital where he would spend his first months of life.
And it plunged the Ballarat North family into the medical world of dealing with a child with complex health needs, while juggling three other young children at home.
Royal Children's Hospital specialists diagnosed Max with the rare birth defect Pierre Robin Sequence, a condition where babies are born with a small lower jaw, have difficulties breathing (airway obstruction) and cleft of the palate.
Within an hour of arriving at RCH the family were told Max would most likely be in hospital for two months or more.
He has also since been diagnosed with two separate, unrelated genetic conditions that cause epilepsy and developmental delays. He also had a hole in the heart, which has since closed naturally, and has some hearing loss.
But he doesn't let it stop him enjoying life.
"Max is a beautiful, happy boy who has already been through so much," mum Shae Molloy said.
He's had two years of putting tubes down his nose. The hope is one day he will realise food is okay and it's okay to have things in his mouth and eat.- Shae Molloy
"He absolutely loves people. The one positive of him being in hospital is he's not shy. He will go up to anyone and say hello. He loves playing with cars, playing with blocks, reading books with the kids and wants to be on the trampoline, be in the pool and on the swing.
Max plays tiggy with his brother Judd, 9, and sisters Ruby, 7, and Tilly, 4, loves puppies, riding his bike and going for a walk in the pram.
"He's still a little two year old boy and certainly makes our lives better. It's reassuring when he has a tantrum or he's naughty ... as we don't really know what the end picture will be but at the moment he is doing good things.
Ms Molloy said Max was "bringing a new perspective for all of us" and "teaching us a lot".
During his first weeks of life a tube inserted into his nose and back of throat kept his airway open, and he had to be on his tummy or he would stop breathing.
"Whenever we laid him on his back to change his nappy, he would go blue so we had to be really quick. It was scary," she said.
"What happens is when they've got a tiny jaw, the tongue has to go backwards instead of forwars which blocked his airway."
Max's first surgery took place when he was just two weeks old, to cut his jaw and insert plates to extend it. The plates had screws that were turned every eight hours for four weeks to increase the size of his jaw.
"He was in an induced coma for close to a week because of the swelling. He swelled up and bruised and his little lips and eyes were so swollen they looked like they were going to burst," Ms Molloy said.
Max was in a coma for about a week before he was woken and weaned off painkillers and after a few good days he went downhill after contracting bacterial meningitis.
At six weeks the plates were removed in another surgery.
Throughout his entire life Max has been fed by tube and he has a strong aversion to putting anything in his mouth because of all of the surgeries and tubes he has had in his mouth and on his face.
A major surgery next month will remove the need for tubes and hopefully allow Max to one day eat normally.
"He'll have the cleft palate in his mouth fixed, and at the same time as that the respiratory team will come in to check his airway and see what else is going on. They'll also remove his adenoids and put a PEG feeding tube in his stomach," Ms Molloy said.
"He's had two years of putting tubes down his nose. The hope is one day he will realise food is okay and it's okay to have things in his mouth and eat."
The surgery will require another stay in Melbourne where the family will return to their home-away-from-home at Ronald McDonald House where they spent the first months of Max's life while he was in hospital.
"When they first transferred him to Melbourne, I couldn't go because I had only had him 12 hours earlier so they wouldn't let me go without seeing the doctor. And the hardest thing was juggling the other kids at home," Ms Molloy said.
On weekends when our other three children would also stay, the park area across from Ronald McDonald House provided fun and some normality for them- Shae Molloy
Dad Clint went to Melbourne the first night with Max, and Ms Molloy followed the next day.
"As soon as he got to Royal Children's Hospital they set Clint up to stay there for two nights, then a social worker came and said we've got Ronald McDonald House we can use. Because Max was in the neonatal intensive care unit we couldn't stay with him.
"This was great as we wouldn't leave Max until late each night, and could then walk back across to our room at Ronald McDonald House."
Max's birth and transfer to Melbourne was the same week big sister Ruby started school.
"We tag teamed Ballarat and Melbourne between the two of us and we had a room at Ronald McDonald House with five beds in it so Clint and the kids could come down after they finished school on Friday night which allowed us to have two nights a week together and provide some normality to their life. Mum and dad weren't home but they had a routine.
"On weekends when our other three children would also stay, the park area across from Ronald McDonald House provided fun and some normality for them," she said.
"It was one thing less we had to worry about."
"We feel so incredibly lucky to have the Royal Children's Hospital and Ronald McDonald House. Without the RCH Max wouldn't be here today and RMH made such a tough time for our family so much more bearable and it meant we were still able to be together as a family at times, which was so important for our family and our three other kids."
