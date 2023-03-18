The City of Ballarat has held a civic reception ahead of a major Rotary conference next week.
The annual Rotary District 9780 Conference will be held in Ballarat - the home town of Rotary District 9780 governor Kathy Rivett - from March 24 to 26.
The three-day conference will attract 300 Rotarians from across western Victoria and southeast South Australia and is open to the public.
It is the first time in 13 years the city has hosted the conference.
The civic reception was held at the Ballarat Town Hall on Friday with mayor Des Hudson, councillors Amy Johnson and Samantha McIntosh, Wendouree MP Juliana Addison and invited Rotarians from across Ballarat and Victoria.
Cr Hudson said the conference would not only boost visitor numbers to the city but showcase the work of Rotary.
"It will showcase the wonderful work of Rotary and while the lens is on Rotary, let's not forget other service clubs - the Lions Club and different other groups as well - that are often the glue that binds communities together through their volunteerism and delivering better outcomes," Cr Hudson said.
"I think everyone steps up to the plate and this one is Rotary and they are internationally recognised as well as locally. It's great when we have such a great number of clubs in Ballarat of the extra projects they deliver where some other cities may only have one club."
The message throughout the conference is 'imagine what rotary is doing to change the world'.
Ms Rivett said Rotary had changed over the years with more relaxed meetings, opportunities with hands-on projects and different opportunities to help our own communities.
Tennis legend, author and domestic abuse survivor Jelena Dokic and bestselling author and educator John Marsden will speak at the conference.
Other guest speakers include plastic and reconstructive surgeon Anthony Holmes who separated Bangladeshi conjoined twins Trishna and Krishna in 2009 and one of Lismore's flood heroes Mark O'Toole.
There will be a dinner and dance at Mercure Ballarat, a Ballarat bus tour and three different activities at the Ballarat Airport, including making sandwiches for the Eat Up program.
To buy tickets, visit www.trybooking.com.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
