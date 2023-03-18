The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

City of Ballarat holds civic reception for Rotary District 9780 Conference 2023

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
March 18 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rotary District 9780 governor Kathy Rivett speaks at a City of Ballarat civic reception at the Ballarat Town Hall on Friday. Picture by Kate Healy

The City of Ballarat has held a civic reception ahead of a major Rotary conference next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.