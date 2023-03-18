Visitors to Dunnstown's sunflower farm will be able to frolic in the golden field while enjoying a barbecue this weekend.
St Brendan's and St Mary's primary schools will combine to host the barbecues at Pick Your Own Sunflowers.
The barbecue fundraiser has been held at the sunflower farm for the past two years to raise major funds for the Dunnstown and Clarkes Hill schools.
It replaces the Mountain of Fun Run which was held for more than 10 years before it stopped in 2020.
Funds raised go towards improving St Brendan's and St Mary's primary schools and learning outcomes for pupils, and enabling the two schools to connect with each other.
St Brendan's and St Mary's principal Inez French said the fundraiser was one way the schools came together. She encouraged people to support the cause.
"The children at both schools come together two days a week for learning and socialising. They go on excursions together, the parents combine for social functions and the schools often celebrate special days together such as Father's Day," Ms French said.
"Both schools are continually looking forward to connect with each other and the wider community."
The Britt family, which has children at St Brendan's Primary School, owns the sunflower farm.
The St Brendan's and St Mary's primary schools' barbecues will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Pick Your Own Sunflowers, corner of Howards Road and Navigator Dunnstown Road.
Enrolments are currently open at both primary schools. To find out more about the schools phone 5334 7604.
