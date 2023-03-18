Intertwining friendship with religion may seem a recipe for chaos to some, however, it is exactly what the Ballarat Interfaith Network is doing in order to forge new connections within the community.
As part of the city's Harmony Fest, which will run from March 16-26, BIN will host their second Interfaith Friendship Walk.
Comprising of three locations and three guest speakers including Ballarat-based Tausif Pattan, who will elaborate on Islam and its perceived negative connotations and Angelo Christofi, who will delve into the history of Greek Orthodox Christianity in the region, the event will also welcome highly sought after St Kilda-based Rabbi Yaakov Glasman.
Rabbi Glasman, who was appointed as a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in 2021, will explore the intricacies of Judaism and the importance of interfaith dialogue.
BIN chair Margaret Lenan Ellis said the walk, which will traverse approximately 3.8 kilometres, will aid in connecting people through demystifying "political hesitations".
"It's (the walk) proven to be from the past, a great way for people to become quite interested in having conversations between the stations of where we go and that gives them an opportunity to talk about that particular religion or talk about their own and to forge friendships," Ms Ellis said.
She said the event had also been beneficial in ensuring the longevity of their non profit organisation.
"Out of it, we have managed to glean at least a couple of new members on our committee, which is vital for the interfaith network to keep (it) alive," Ms Ellis said.
The event, to be held on Sunday March 19 from 2pm, will begin at the Masjid Abu Bakr As-Siddiq mosque in Canadian, followed by the Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council (BRMC) Welcome Centre in Bakery Hill and will lastly, finish at the Greek Orthodox Church of St Nicholas in Ballarat East.
For those unable to walk the distance however, would still like to join, transport will be made available from the Masjid Abu Bakr As-Siddiq mosque.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
