Ballarat Interfaith Network holds second Interfaith Friendship Walk as part of Harmony Fest

Malvika Hemanth
Malvika Hemanth
March 19 2023 - 10:30am
As part of the city's Harmony Fest, the Ballarat Interfaith Network (BIN) will host their second Interfaith Friendship Walk. Farid Hamid was at the Interfaith Harmony Week launch in 2019. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.

Intertwining friendship with religion may seem a recipe for chaos to some, however, it is exactly what the Ballarat Interfaith Network is doing in order to forge new connections within the community.

