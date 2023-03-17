The last time Mick Ellis shaved his hallmark beard off was 11 years ago after a dare from one of the students at his school.
He told the student he would do it if they could raise $200, and after the Woady Yaloak Primary School pupil made good with the cash for World's Greatest Shave, the beard was gone.
Mr Ellis is set to lose the beard again but this time the cause is even closer to home. In February Mr Ellis was diagnosed with blood cancer.
At Smythesdale Country Market on Saturday, Mr Ellis and hirsute friends Graham Turnbull and Simon Bradley will shave their beards while daughter Jaymee Ellis will cut her long hair short as part of World's Greatest Shave weekend to raise funds and awareness for the Leukemia Foundation.
"We are just doing what we can to highlight the issue and get some fundraising and awareness around it, and thought let's do something public and a little bit fun," Ms Ellis said.
"It's come full circle in a way ... the last time he shaved his beard was for Shave for a Cure ... then suddenly 11 years later this comes around. I'm turning 29 and I think there's only two times in my life when he's not had a beard."
The other two men, members of the Woady Yaloak Historical Society who present the monthly market, have also had beards for decades.
The whole Ellis family is well known through the Smythesdale/Scarsdale area and region south of Ballarat and involved in the monthly Smythesdale Country Market.
Mr Ellis was a teacher for more than 40 years at the Woady Yaloak schools, Corindhap and Cape Clear, is a music teacher, has been heavily involved in cricket through Grenville Cricket Association and Smythesdale Cricket Club, a long time member of Linton District Sports Association and many, many other community causes.
"These guys are known for their scruffy beards," Ms Ellis said. "I'm chopping off my hair because a shave is a bit too much for me ... and we are doing funky hairspray colours for a gold coin donation for kids at the market."
News of Mr Ellis' cancer fight and the shave event has prompted an outpouring of support from the community, many of whom have been taught by Mr Ellis or their children have been.
IN OTHER NEWS
"He's been a really active member of the community for a long time so it's generated a lot of interest already and people reaching out.
They had initially hoped to raise $2000, but on Friday the total was already sitting at almost $3000.
The World's Greatest Shave takes place at Smythesdale Country Market at 11am on Saturday March 18.
