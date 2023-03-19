Thousands of crafters are preparing to descend on Ballarat as a much-loved event returns to the central business district.
Craft Alive events manager Sally Taylor said they expected up to 3000 people to attend the Ballarat Craft Alive exhibition at the civic hall.
It is the second time the annual event will be held in central Ballarat, moving from the former home at the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre in 2022.
Ms Taylor said they would always like a bigger place to call home but the hall renovations were beautiful and "the big car park up the road" will make it easy for the event-goers to make it to the venue.
She said spaces for stallholders had been sold out for months and general admission ticket sales were going really well.
While avid crafters will travel from Melbourne, Bendigo or other parts of the regions to the Ballarat show, it is also well-attended by the Ballarat community.
Ms Taylor said gathering like-minded people together was the best part of the event.
"The positive excitement of people coming through every day ... it's just so nice to be able to share what people are doing."
There are a number of Craft Alive events across the country including recently in Dubbo and Shepparton.
But Ms Taylor said the Ballarat show was a "serious event" on the crafting calendar.
"You just look at the names of the businesses involved and you can totally see why."
There are a few trends appearing in the exhibition this year - Japanese fabrics and techniques as well as bag-making are proving popular. Aside from the classes on offer, Ms Taylor said there were many other stallholders from a wide variety of disciplines from sewing to paper crafts.
"There's something at the event for every skill level and every age," she said.
Tickets for both admission and classes are available at craftalive.com.au. Bookings are recommended.
The event will run March 24-26 between 9.30am and 4pm
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
