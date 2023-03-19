The Courier
Bunkers Hill man refused bail over allegedly selling stolen machinery

Updated March 20 2023 - 8:42am, first published 3:30am
File image

A Bunkers Hill man was refused bail after allegedly repainting and trying to sell earthmoving machinery stolen from sites across Ballarat.

