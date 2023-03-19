Bunkers Hill man refused bail over allegedly selling stolen machinery

A Bunkers Hill man was refused bail after allegedly repainting and trying to sell earthmoving machinery stolen from sites across Ballarat.
Ivan Rajic, 34, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for a bail hearing after being charged with the handling of stolen goods and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.
The court heard on February 22, a bobcat valued at $89,000 was stolen from Central Highlands Water at about 2.30am, with workers finding the lock to a gate cut open.
The bobcat was later seen in a dark tipper truck on CCTV at an APCO service station in Redan, with an unknown man exiting the truck and entering the store.
On between 9pm that day and 9am on February 23, an excavator valued at more than $100,000 was stolen from a building site on Soho Road in Mitchell Park, as well as three bucket attachments for a bobcat.
On February 24, a Ford Louisville truck, a tipper trailer and a bobcat were also stolen from a site on Selkirk Drive in Mitchell Park.
In both incidents, CCTV footage from neighboring sites captured the same dark tipper truck believed to be used in the February 22 incident.
Police later found the Ford Louisville on February 25.
The court heard on February 26, the owner of the stolen truck and bobcat, with a group of friends, allegedly went to Rajic's Bunkers Hill address after tracking down his stolen machinery on social media.
It was alleged the group of men damaged the front window of the house connected to Rajic's bungalow, and confronted him for the whereabouts of the stolen machinery.
Rajic allegedly told the men the items were being kept in bushland in Smythesdale, and gave them an address.
The following day, police searched the Bunkers Hill address, and allegedly found the stolen excavator hidden under a blanket with VIN and serial plates removed.
The plates were later allegedly found under the floor boards in Rajic's bungalow.
A stolen tipper truck was also allegedly found on the property, which had recently been repainted yellow.
Police arrest Rajic and searched his phone, allegedly finding several photos of the stolen machinery and messages trying to see the items on - including an offer of $4000 for the stolen excavator.
The court was told that Rajic was on two counts of bail for similar alleged offending and a community corrections order at the time of his arrest.
Police did not charge Rajic with the theft of the machinery.
Rajic's defence counsel Victoria Whitelaw told the court he intended to plea not guilty to the charges, stating he had no idea the machinery was stolen.
He also denied having any knowledge of the removed excavator VIN and serial plates under the floor boards - telling his lawyer police would be unable to find his fingerprints on them.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann did not grant Rajic bail, as he failed to meet the compelling reasons for release.
"These allegations are very serious, they allege involvement in the theft of physically and financially significant items of equipment," Mr Stratmann said.
"The strength of the prosecution's case must also be considered... this is a case where further material is going to have to be pursued."
