More than $45,000 has been raised at the first Relay For Life in Ballarat in three years.
Hundreds of participants took to the Federation University's Mount Helen oval on Saturday for the one-day event, which raises money for the Cancer Council to fund research into cancer.
Sixteen teams, and more than 250 people had registered for the event which is based on walking around a track to symbolise the journey those impacted by cancer take.
Ballarat Relay For Life Ballarat Chair, Lacie Ryan said she was thrilled the event was able to be held again.
"(It's) awesome to have Relay back. After three years, of uncertainty, lockdowns and not knowing if we'd be back again, it's very exciting to be back," the Our Pink Circle team co-captain said.
"I've had a lot people approach me ... and say they've never been to a relay before and this is their first one. It's really nice to see lots of returning teams, but also lots of new faces."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sharlee Bradley and her two daughters were at the event for the first time.
Ms Bradley, who lives in Gisborne, said she was relaying for her Ballarat-based mother, who is a cancer survivor, and her four-year-old daughter Hannah who recently finished treatment for leukaemia.
Hannah, who enjoyed the many activities - and the opportunity to have her face painted - was diagnosed in June, 2020, at 19-months old.
"Two days prior to be being diagnosed, we'd been to the doctors and we were treating and ear infection - that's what spiked all of this," Ms Bradley said.
"For two days we just couldn't get her temperature below 39 degrees. I had noticed as well she had bruising on her face and the back of her legs."
Ms Bradley took Hannah to the Kyneton hospital who rushed her to the Royal Children's Hospital, where she was diagnosed.
"I was sitting on the bed and I just grabbed her, and hugged her and cried - I just thought, 'Why? What has she done wrong?' ," Ms Bradley said.
"Apparently the leukaemia (Hannah) got is the type you want to get as a child because it's the most treatable.
"We took all of those negatives when we first found out she was diagnosed and said, 'I guess it's a positive to know that this is the one they deal with day-in, day-out, and they know how to cure it'. "
Hannah finished her treatment not long before she turned four in October, 2022.
"We've got to find a cure for this nasty disease ... for any cancer. It's horrible," Ms Bradley said.
"Mum's done (Relay for Life) for ... many years. I had no real reason not to do it, given my child has survived it now. It's definitely been a good day."
Donations can be made for another four weeks.
More information can be found at www.relayforlife.org.au/event/ballarat-2023
