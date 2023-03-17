TYPICALLY, the corporate citizenship forum Ballarat is about to host is more likely to take place in a city like London or New York, American author Bea Boccalandro says.
But she said there was no reason why the concept should not be accessible to community not-for-profits, government departments and smaller business.
The global purpose advisory firm VeraWorks founder and author of Do Good at Work said bigger businesses had an advantage in corporate social responsibility: the bigger the business, the bigger the staff and funding resources to give back and benefit communities, including improved environmental choices.
And the bigger the budget to promote this.
Ms Boccalandro is set to share her advice in a Committee for Ballarat forum next week alongside the likes of the city's philanthropic leaders.
"Committee for Ballarat is ahead of its time," Ms Boccalandro said. "It's really great to bring this to Ballarat to help business make a difference but it's also true it helps businesses succeed.
"One injustice I see in corporate citizenship is it can generate powerful customer loyalty and increased sales and it's harder for smaller business to do that. Typically it would involve travel for a conference like this and most smaller companies don't have a person in their business with corporate citizenship in their title who can go to a city like Sydney for a two-day conference.
"This forum helps bridge that injustice."
Ms Boccalandro has built a career working with the likes of multinational mega brands Toyota and FedEx.
She said research showed doing one thing well can be the difference in stock returns of six percent higher compared to doing one good thing but not executing it as well, yielding on average a one per cent higher return.
Consumers were also becoming increasingly savvier in choosing companies who were doing better.
Ms Boccalandro said about one in two consumers inspect a product for the company's environmental impact, a figure that had doubled in the past decade.
"Corporate Citizenship is definitely a thing now," Ms Boccalandro said.
Committee for Ballarat's corporate social responsibility forum aims to help the region's companies find the right fit and best strategically align this to their brand.
The Courier put the case of Ballarat-based mining exploration company Red Rock to Ms Boccalandro. Red Rock last month shared its story of supporting its community and environment liaison Kiara Reddingius with flexible working while she pursued a spot in last year's Winter Olympics in the two-woman bobsleigh.
Red Rock exploration manager David Holden has encouraged other small comThis forupanies to help foster athletes when big companies handed out big-money sponsorships.
Ms Boccalandro said this was a great example of companies being innovative to make a positive societal difference.
"If you consider employee well-being as a societal cause, they are contributing in their way," Ms Boccalandro said. "Even if the community might not realise, her colleagues would know. All studies show that if you treat employees supportively it can show in how engaged they are at work and their productivity.
"...Colleagues might not know but they are generally working harder. They generally feel a pull to make things better for the employer."
Committee for Ballarat Future Shapers graduates will present their corporate citizenship do-it-yourself guide at the forum from their leadership in action project last year.
One strategy these emerging community leaders suggest in corporate social responsibility is for a business seeking to give back to community by offering office space, volunteers or skilled workers to assist a charity partner seeking such features for its operations.
Ms Boccalandro said it all mattered.
"if individuals in the audience can understand their strength and feel empowered to use it, it's not just about happiness," Ms Boccalandro said. "Employees can be more effective in careers and organisations can be more successful."
Committee for Ballarat's Corporate Citizenship is at Ballarat Goods Shed on Thursday.
