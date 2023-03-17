The Courier
Committee for Ballarat's Corporate Citizenship 'ahead of its time': Bea Boccalandro

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
March 18 2023 - 10:00am
American corporate social responsibility expert Bea Boccalandro says Ballarat is ahead of its time in fostering a collective sense of doing good at work.

TYPICALLY, the corporate citizenship forum Ballarat is about to host is more likely to take place in a city like London or New York, American author Bea Boccalandro says.

