CBD set for overhaul but how high is too high?

Must we accept it as inevitable that Ballarat's Central Business District will be overwhelmed by increasingly high buildings?
Until a couple of years ago, the standout features of views of the city were the towers of the Post Office, Town Hall and Station and various church steeples. Now from numerous points the view is dominated by the sheer bulk of Gov Hub. Gov Hub is only five storeys high. However current planning applications include proposals for seven and eight storey buildings. In each of these cases the planned buildings are within or adjacent to areas with heritage overlays which have buildings of only one or two storeys.
ARE THE PLANS CHANGING BALLARAT'S SKYLINE FOREVER?
Given the significance of Ballarat's much admired heritage architecture, many would assume that the Ballarat Planning Scheme would include height limits to protect the CBD from overdevelopment. But this is not the case. The City Council has, over many years commissioned, at considerable cost, numerous studies and planning strategy documents aimed at guiding development of the CBD.
The pressing question now for those in Ballarat who value our city's Victorian era architecture, is when do we decide that buildings within Ballarat's CBD have become high enough
Many of these have made proposals about building heights in order to protect the character of the CBD and the skyline views which are recognised as an important tourist drawcard. However these reports have often been left at the draft stage, with their recommendations being largely ignored in planning decisions and never being translated into action as clauses within the planning scheme.
One study which did become formally adopted by Council, 'Making Ballarat Central - the CBD Strategy,' is referred to in the planning scheme as having "objectives, strategies and actions" which should be considered. 'Making Ballarat Central' discusses the need to retain the views across the city and includes a map which clearly shows preferred heights for buildings in various areas. The sites of the current applications are shown on this map as having preferred heights of three and four storeys - considerably lower than the seven and eight storeys proposed.
The lack of clear and unambiguous planning guidelines relating to building heights has lead to a piecemeal approach as each new planning application is assessed. Without any specified height limits for the CBD - not even discretionary ones - it seems developers simply use previous permit approvals as a starting point, add a few more storeys in an apparent ambit claim and then argue that anything else would not be financially viable.
The pressing question now for those in Ballarat who value our city's Victorian era architecture, is when do we decide that buildings within Ballarat's CBD have become high enough - or does each new building simply become another step towards ever greater height?
Protecting our heritage does not mean stopping progress or banning high rise buildings. It is about planning so that the city has a sustainable growth that doesn't devalue its heritage assets. Ballarat's planning rules need to designate precincts in which higher buildings are acceptable and where they will not overwhelm, overlook or overshadow nearby one to three storey heritage buildings, nor impact upon important heritage views across the City.
Council must give real consideration to where the push for ever higher developments within the CBD will lead us. Ballarat is a city with an internationally significant history as the site of the Eureka rebellion and the Ballarat Reform League, whose charter had a formative influence on Australian democracy. There is huge potential to grow the city's cultural tourism economy by making more of our unique history and architecture, and the stories that we can tell. Like many great heritage cities in Europe we can, by careful planning, have the best of both worlds - old and new, catering for cultural tourism and a vibrant business sector.
Stuart Kelly is a heritage advocate from Ballarat
