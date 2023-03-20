CBD set for overhaul but how high is too high?

Council must give real consideration to where the push for ever higher developments within the CBD will lead us. Ballarat is a city with an internationally significant history as the site of the Eureka rebellion and the Ballarat Reform League, whose charter had a formative influence on Australian democracy. There is huge potential to grow the city's cultural tourism economy by making more of our unique history and architecture, and the stories that we can tell. Like many great heritage cities in Europe we can, by careful planning, have the best of both worlds - old and new, catering for cultural tourism and a vibrant business sector.