Creswick hosts first teen girls' fire careers program

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated March 20 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
Tori Alexandrow works with Phoebe Wilson to extinguish a blaze at Creswick during a program to introduce girls aged 14-18 to emergency services work. Photo by Adam Trafford.

Creswick has been chosen to trial a new program to encourage more teenage girls to take up firefighting and other emergency services work.

