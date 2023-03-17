Ballarat mayor Des Hudson is calling on residents to voice their concerns about the city's bus network, as part of the City of Ballarat's transport advocacy program.
The council released a video on Thursday which saw the mayor film his trip from his home in Winter Valley to a fictional appointment at Stockland Wendouree and time how long it took to complete the trip via bus.
The video shows the trip, which would take 10 to 15 minutes by car, take Cr Hudson more than an hour.
Cr Hudson said the aim of the video was to highlight the problems with Ballarat's bus network, such as a lack of options for travelling between suburbs, and was inspired by earlier reporting in The Courier.
"For the last while there have been a number of people raising issues, with council and speaking to The Courier about their frustrations with the current bus network," he said.
"It was a real eye-opener in terms of frustration, having to go into the city and back out again, and what a colossal waste of time it can be for everyday people. There is no bus that crosses town, it all goes in to then go out.
"What should have taken me 12 minutes across town to go from Winter Valley to Stockland, took me an hour and 20 minutes."
During the video, Cr Hudson speaks to Bianca, a mother-of-three who uses the bus network every day.
"I spoke to a mother-of-three Bianca, who told us about her daily route of taking kids to and from school, which is taking her on a two hour round trip each time," he said.
"She is spending four hours a day, 20 hours a week, on the bus going to and from. That is absolutely significant from everyone's day."
This comes after the City of Ballarat announced a review of the city's bus network, which is administered by the state government, as a top priority.
Cr Hudson said the current "spoke-and-hub" model was not sufficient to transport a growing population on the outer edges of the city, and that the last review of the system was in 2016.
"The regular users of our bus network, who might be some of our more vulnerable community members, that probably don't have the capacity of advocate for themselves, so the just accept that this is the way it is and that is what they have to do," he said.
"That is my challenge to politicians and decision makers, come and ride the bus, come and experience that in-and-out model and help us advocate for change."
In addition to the video, the City of Ballarat has launched a survey asking for resident's thoughts on the bus network.
To fill out the survey, visit the City of Ballarat website at ballarat.vic.gov.au.
