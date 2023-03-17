The Courier
Mayor Des Hudson calls for community feedback on Ballarat bus network

Alex Dalziel
March 18 2023 - 3:30am
The City of Ballarat is conducting a survey to hear the community's thoughts on Ballarat's bus network. File picture

Ballarat mayor Des Hudson is calling on residents to voice their concerns about the city's bus network, as part of the City of Ballarat's transport advocacy program.

